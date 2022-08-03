India vs Canada Men’s Hockey CWG 2022: Harmanpreet gave Indian Men’s Hockey team the lead in the seventh minute and 56th as Amit Rohidas added another in the 10th and Lalit got one in the 20th as Gurjant scored in the 27th with Akashdeep netting in the 38th while Mandeep scored a stunner against Canada in their pool matches on 03 August 2022, which will be their third match at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Indian Men’s Hockey team started their Commonwealth Games campaign in Birmingham in blistering fashion defeating Ghana 11-0 in their opening match. The match against England was a highly entertaining clash that saw both teams score 4 goals each as the thrilling match ended in stalemate.

On the eve of their clash against Canada on Wednesday, Harmanpreet Singh, the Vice-Captain and one of the brightest stars of the Indian Men’s Hockey team at the CWG 2022, said, “Our resounding win against Ghana was the perfect way to start our Commonwealth Games campaign here in Birmingham. Though we are a little bit disappointed about our performance against England, there are several takeaways from that match for us particularly when it comes to discipline and not letting our guard down when we have a good lead on board.”

Harmanpreet went on to say, “Canada is a tough opponent, it has been a while since we faced them in any official tournament, but our game plan is clear and the players are ready to execute it perfectly as our preparations for this game have been rigorous. We are confident that we will do well and book our spot in the next round of the tournament.”

The last time the Indian Men’s Hockey Team took on Canada was at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup back in 2019, where the Indian Men’s Hockey team eased past Canada as the match ended 7-3 in India’s favour.

Earlier, the Indian women’s hockey team booked their spot in the semi-final of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham following a 3-2 victory over Canada on Wednesday.

