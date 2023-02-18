India vs China Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships semi-final Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India secured a remarkable 3-2 win over Hong Kong to qualify for the semi-finals of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023 on Friday. The sensational win against Hong Kong helped India to ensure a maiden medal in the continental tournament. In the semi-finals, India will be up against defending champions China on Saturday at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in the United Arab Emirates. China, on the other hand, recorded a 3-2 win against Malaysia to reach the last-four stage of the competition. Down 0-2, India scripted a memorable comeback against Hong Kong to claim a victory in the quarter-finals. Indian doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Dhruv Kapila got the better of Tang Chun Man and Yeung Shing Choi to earn the first win for their side in the tie. In the fourth match, Olympic medallist PV Sindhu clinched a victory against Saloni Mehta to level the scores at 2-2.

In the final match of the tie, Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly earned a convincing 21-13, 21-12 win to book the semi-final berth for India.

In 2019, India had to suffer a group-stage exit at the Asia Mixed Team Championships semi-final. In the inaugural edition of the tournament, Indian badminton team crashed out in the quarter-finals in 2017.

Ahead of Saturday’s Asia Mixed Team Championships semi-final match between India and China; here is all you need to know:

What date Asia Mixed Team Championships semi-final match between India and China will be played?

The Asia Mixed Team Championships semi-final match between India and China will take place on February 18, Saturday.

Where will the Asia Mixed Team Championships semi-final match India vs China be played?

The Asia Mixed Team Championships semi-final match between India and China will be played at the Dubai Exhibition Centre In the United Arab Emirates.

What time will the Asia Mixed Team Championships semi-final match India vs China begin?

The Asia Mixed Team Championships semi-final match between India and China will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs China match?

India vs China Asia Mixed Team Championships semi-final match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs China match?

India vs China Asia Mixed Team Championships semi-final match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

