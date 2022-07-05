FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022, India vs China Highlights: IND 1-1 CHN

FULL TIME! What a game of hockey as both India and China have left it all on the pitch and almost every player is out of breath. The game was played at a maddening pace but ended in a stalemate as Vandana Katariya cancelled out Zheng Jiali’s opener!
Q4 - As the Indian players pile on the pressure and chase after every pass…. the handful fans in the stands are making their voices heard! The Chinese are also tired with the sheer pace of the game… and all it might take is one mistake from either team to decide this game.
Q3 - India missed two penalty corners and look far from scoring with their poor record now in PCs.
But on the third attempt… they finally score! Vandana Katariya making the difference!
Q3 - India have started t attack more but their final ball has been lacking yet again as China looks much more comfortable in possession and alert in defence. This will keep getting harder for India as they pile on the numbers in the attacking third and leave themselves thin at the back.
Q3 - China start the second half on a confident note as they won a PC quite early on but drag the shot wide to the left of Savita Punia. The Chinese are pressing for a second goal here and want some daylight in the scoreline.
Minutes later, China managed to unlock the Indian defence and got past Savita in goal only for the forward to react late as the ball flashed across the open net.
Q3 - We are back underway for the third quarter… India need to convert their chances better.
Half Time! China lead at the break thanks to a goal from Zheng Jiali as India are behind after a momentary loss of concentration.
Q2 - Zheng Jiali gives China the lead with a beautifully worked field goal… the Indian defence had gone to sleep for a moment there.
Q2 - Both teams have been defending really well as their attacks are hitting a wall at the moment. The forward lines have been keeping quiet so far but a lapse can change that. It almost did as India managed to get the ball over the line but China successfully proved it was illegal via a referral. India got a PC moments late but it was saved by the China keeper.
Q2 - India did get into a few good positions but the final ball into the box lacked finesse as the Chinese managed to step up and clear their lines. As for the action at the other end, the story is much the same at the moment.
Q1 - Both teams have chosen to wait and gauge their opponent in the opening quarter of the game with a win being imperative for either side
Q1 - Either teams has shown good attacking intent in the opening minutes but both defences have managed to stand firm. The pace of the game is expected to pick up in due course….
Q1 - India start brightly after being attacked from the pushback right away but the defence stepped up and dealt with the situation quite smartly.
Q1 - Here we go! Indian women’s hockey team and China get us underway in their second pool B match at the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup!
The two teams have faced each other three times this year, with India winning all three matches. India registered a 2-0 win in the 3rd/4th Placed Match at the Asia Cup and won both the FIH Hockey Pro League Matches (7-1 and 2-1) earlier this year against their Asian counterparts.
India and England played out a 1-1draw in their first match as China also played out a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their opening match of the tournament.
Here is India’s Starting XI -
Indian women’s hockey team face China in their second pool B match at the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup
FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022, India vs China Highlights: Indian women’s hockey team drew level through Vandana Katariya after Zheng Jiali gave China the lead in their second pool B match of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Spain and Netherlands 2022 at the Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen in the Netherlands.
Their defensive prowess on display in the 1-1 draw against Olympic bronze medallist England, India would look to plug holes in the attacking department and register their first win of the women’s hockey World Cup in their second game on Tuesday. The Indians produced a superlative defensive performance, spearheaded by skipper and goalkeeper Savita Punia, in the drawn game against England in their opening Pool B match on Sunday.
The likes of vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur and Udita dished out an excellent performance, denying England a single penalty corner in the entire 60 minutes. Their only blemish was the ninth minute goal they conceded when Isabella Petter neatly deflected in a pass from outside the ‘D’.
Barring that, it was a near perfect effort from the Indian backline against England, who fielded almost the same set of players from the Great Britain side that featured in Tokyo Olympics. Savita, as usual, was brilliant at the goal, making a couple of fine saves with her quick reflexes. However, India were found wanting in the penalty corner conversion as they could score just once from the seven PCs they got, with Vandana Katariya getting the equaliser from a rebound in the 28th minute.
India also created a lot of chances against England but the forwardline failed to utilise most of them, barring the equaliser. In the 56th minute, Sharmila Devi wasted a golden opportunity as he failed to get her stick on to a fine pass from a team-mate.
The Indians would look to address their attacking woes and beat world number 13 China, who held New Zealand to a 2-2 draw in the other Pool B match on Sunday. Chief coach Janneke Schopman would be eyeing a more clinical performance from the forwardline, consisting of the likes of Vandana, Lalremsiami and Shamila. Going by form and rankings, world number eight India will definitely start as favourites against China but complacency is something the Savita-led side would look to avoid.
It was India who came out on top in the last two meetings between the two sides. India had thrashed China 7-1 in their first outing in the FIH Pro League tie before winning the second match of the double-header 2-1 in Muscat, Oman.
What date FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China will be played?
The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China will take place on July 5, Tuesday.
Where will the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match India vs China be played?
The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China will be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium at Amstelveen.
What time will the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match India vs China begin?
The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China will begin at 8:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs China FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match?
India vs China FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs China FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match?
India vs China FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
India vs China Possible Staring XI:
India Predicted Starting Line-up: Savita (Captain and goalkeeper), Deep Grace Ekka, Udita, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Salima Tete, Neha, Navjot Kaur, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya
China Predicted Starting Line-up: Ping Liu (goalkeeper), Bingfeng Gu, Jiaqi Li (captain), Ying Zhang, Yang Chen, Ning Ma, Xiaoxue Zhang, Qiuxia Cui, Meiyu Liang, Hong Li, Xindan Zhang
