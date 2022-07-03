India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: IND 0-1 ENG

FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022, India vs England LIVE: The Indian women’s hockey team conceded in the 8th minute through England’s Petter Isabelle in their first pool B match at the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Spain and Netherlands 2022 at the Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen in the Netherlands.
Q2 - Beautiful move with excellent passing from England but in goal India have Savita , who comes up with another brilliant save to keep the difference to just one goal. India try to hit on the counter but the attack ends without anything to show for.
Q2 - India start the second quarter brightly as they get another penalty corner… but looking for a deflected goal ends in disappointment. This the third PC that India have got and have nothing to show for on the scoreline.
India end the first quarter a goal behind against England as Petter Isabelle’s 8th-minute strike is the difference between the two sides.
Q1 - England are ahead courtesy Petter Isabelle… beautiful field goal with some slick passing and a cool finish.
India look to hit back immediately as they strike the woodwork from the penalty corner….
Q1 - Huge save from Savita Punia to get down to her right to stop a shot destined to go into the bottom corner. India sigh relief.
Q1 - India get a PC in the very first minute with a mistake from the England defence… but the Women in Blue can’t make most of it is straight at the defender.
India are eyeing revenge in this one!
England Starting XI - Maddie Hinch, Laura Unsworth, Anna Toman, Hannah Martin, Ellie Rayer, Izzy Petter, Giselle Ansley, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Fiona Crackles, Sophie Hamilton, Lilly Owsley
India’s Starting XI - Savita (C, GK), Deep Grace Ekka, Udita, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Salima Tete, Neha, Navjot Kaur, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya
The Indian women’s hockey team take on England in their Women’s Hockey World Cup campaign opener in pool B!
Even though India and England were scheduled to play a double-header game in FIH Hockey Pro League earlier this year which would have given insights into their game, the match was cancelled.
Ahead of the game, Savita said, “Even though as a team, we would be focused on our own performance, England and India have faced off in some very close encounters and undoubtedly a rivalry has developed over the past three-four years in particular.”
“Some of our players want to challenge their goalkeeper Maddie Hinge, who has been quite exceptional at the goalpost. And they also have some very experienced players like Laura Unsworth, Giselle Ansley, their Captain Hollie Pearne-Webb and Lily Owsley who will bring their ‘A’ game against us,” Savita added.
In their second match, India will play China on 5th July followed by a match against New Zealand on 7th July in Amstelveen, the Netherlands.
FIH Women’s World Cup Telecast
The FIH Women’s World Cup will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Network.
FIH Women’s World Cup Live Streaming
FIH Women’s World Cup will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotsar App and website.
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita
Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete
Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi
