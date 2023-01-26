FIH World Cup 2023, India vs Japan Live Score and Latest Updates: IND vs JPN

But, the team’s podium aspirations came to a grinding halt as they were ousted by New Zealand in the crossover game after finishing second in Pool D, behind England only on goal difference.

India went down fighting against the black sticks as they took the game to penalties after drawing the game 3-3 in regulation time, but the nerves got the better of the men in blue as they succumbed to a 5-4 defeat in the shootout against the team from down under.

Team India will look to get the better of visitors Japan so as to avoid risking a worst-ever finish at the prestigious quadrennial event on home soil.

Japan on the other hand were dealt a mauling at the hands of Belgium as the Europeans registered an emphatic 7-1 win over the team from the land of the rising sun.

Ahead of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup game between India and Japan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between India and Japan be played?

The match between India and Japan will be played on the 26th of January, 2023.

Where will the Hockey World Cup match between India and Japan be played?

The match between India and Japan will be played at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

At what time will the Hockey World Cup match between India and Japan begin?

The match between India and Japan will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between India and Japan?

The match between India and Japan will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between India and Japan?

The match between India and Japan will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

