India vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs NED FIH Pro League Hockey match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Indian hockey team will play their final two matches of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2021-22 against the Netherlands. The first match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST on June 18 at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam.

Belgium harmed India’s prospects of winning its first FIH Men’s Pro League title. India managed to win the first match on penalties, but the loss in the second match cost valuable points for Amit Rohidas and his team. They will be hoping to put up a winning performance against a strong Dutch side in order to have a shot at the title.

As of today, the defending champions, the Netherlands, lead the Pro League points table with 31 points after 12 games, while Belgium is second with 31 points. They’ve played two more games. India is third with 29 points from 14 games.

As two of the world’s finest hockey teams take on each other, it will be intriguing to see who comes out on top and moves closer to the Pro League title.

Ahead of the IND vs NED FIH Pro League match between India and Netherlands, here is all you need to know:

When will the IND VS NED FIH Pro League match between India and Netherlands be played?

The IND VS NED FIH Pro League match between India and Netherlands will take place on June 18, Saturday.

Where will the IND VS NED FIH Pro League match between India and Netherlands be played?

The IND VS NED FIH Pro League match between India and Netherlands will be played at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

What time will the IND VS NED FIH Pro League match between India and Netherlands begin?

The match between India and Netherlands will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Netherlands match?

India vs Netherlands match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Netherlands match?

India vs Netherlands match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs Netherlands Possible Staring XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: PR Sreejesh (GK), Amit Rohidas (C), Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Maurits Visser (GK), Lars Balk, Imre Vos, Tim Swaen, Jonas de Geus, Jorrit Croon, Steijn van Heijningen, Tijmen Reijenga, Thijs van Dam, Thierry Brinkman (c), Terrance Pieters

