India vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs NED FIH Pro League match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Team India will play their second match against the defending champions, the Netherlands, in the span of just one day in the FIH Pro League 2021-22. The Tokyo 2022 Bronze medalists will play their last match of the tournament on June 19 at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam.

India have to make sure that they clinch a win in this crucial fixture in order to secure the title. On the contrary, the Dutch side is sitting comfortably at the top of the table and even a draw will be enough for winning the league.

The Indian team will be led by captain Amit Rohidas and will be hoping that the top scorer of the league, Harmanpreet Singh hands them a victory away in the Netherlands. Coach Graham Reid might field the same Indian side that faced Belgium in the last two matches.

Ahead of the FIH Pro League match between India and Netherlands, here is all you need to know:

When will the IND VS NED FIH Pro League match between India and Netherlands be played?

The IND VS NED FIH Pro League match between India and Netherlands will take place on June 19, Sunday.

Where will the IND VS NED FIH Pro League match between India and Netherlands be played?

The IND VS NED FIH Pro League match between India and Netherlands will be played at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

What time will the IND VS NED FIH Pro League match between India and Netherlands begin?

The match between India and Netherlands will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Netherlands match?

India vs Netherlands match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Netherlands match?

India vs Netherlands match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs Netherlands Possible Staring XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: PR Sreejesh (GK), Amit Rohidas (C), Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Maurits Visser (GK), Lars Balk, Imre Vos, Tim Swaen, Jonas de Geus, Jorrit Croon, Steijn van Heijningen, Tijmen Reijenga, Thijs van Dam, Thierry Brinkman (c), Terrance Pieters

