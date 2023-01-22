India vs New Zealand FIH Hockey World Cup Live Score and Updates: IND 0-0 NZL, Attacking Start from India

By: Sports Desk
Last Updated: January 22, 2023, 19:18 IST
Bhubaneswar, India
An attacking start for India as they are moving the ball well with some good passes. The key here will be the midfield who have to be proactive against an opposition like New Zealand. IND 0-0 NZL Q1
It’s Kick-off at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.
The players are out in the middle for the national anthems of their respective nations.
India hold an edge over New Zealand in the head-to-head contest in World Cup. The Men in Blue emerged victorious on three occasions out of their six outings while they suffered defeat twice with one match ended in a draw.
The players are out in the middle for the warm-up. It’s a crucial match for both teams and the fans have come in huge numbers to support the Men in Blue.
Ahead of their Crossover stage match against New Zealand in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup, India coach Reid Graham on Saturday backed skillful Rajkumar Pal, who has come as a replacement player of injured Hardik Singh, to perform well and called him one of the future stars.
“Hardik is a good player and in very good form. But Raj is also in good form and one of our future stars. Those who have watched the games against NZ earlier would have seen some of the stuff he can do, so we are confident. He is very fit, works very hard in defence, has silky skills and he is handling the ball very well at the moment. We have enough talent to compensate," coach Reid said in the pre-match press conference.
In the other match of the day, Spain beat Malaysia 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the match ended 2-23 at Full Time. In another few minutes, India will lock horns against New Zealand in the Crossover stage match to get a place in the quarterfinals.
The winner of the fixture will face Belgium in the quarter-finals scheduled to be played on January 24. India will head into the game after outclassing Wales 4-2 in their last group game.
India Predicted Starting Line-up: PR Sreejesh (gk), Surender Kumar, Vivek Prasad, Manpreet Singh (c), Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sukhjeet Singh
New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominic Dixon (gk), Simon Child, Kim Kingstone, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods (c), Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips
Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs New Zealand FIH World Cup match from Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.
IND vs NZ Live Score Hockey World Cup: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs New Zealand FIH World Cup match from Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Having finished second in their group, India take on New Zealand in a must-win Crossover stage match in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup here on Sunday with a place in the quarterfinals on the line.
India had started their campaign with a 2-0 win against Spain, held fifth-ranked England to a draw and managed to prevail 4-2 over minnows Wales to finish unbeaten in Pool D, tied on seven points with England but with an inferior goal difference.
New Zealand, on the other hand, finished third in Pool C after suffering a shock 2-3 defeat against Malaysia. The Black Sticks had also lost 0-4 to the Netherlands, managing to score only five goals and conceding eight — their lone win coming against Chile.
India too have struggled to score goals and have a tally of six goals from three matches. They have also conceded two goals against Wales in two minutes of sustained pressure that saw the Indian defence crumble.
Though the Indian team finished undefeated in Pool D, their performance has not been as good as they would have liked.
For years, the defense has been India’s Achilles heel but they have managed to make up for that with aggressive, attacking hockey. In this World Cup, the Indians seemed to have forgotten their scoring touch in Bengaluru, where they had their first camp for the World Cup.
The Indians have entered the shooting circle on 76 occasions, but have managed to have only 37 shots at the goal and of which managed to score only six goals. They have earned 16 penalty corners but scored only three goals.
