India vs New Zealand FIH Hockey World Cup Live Score and Updates: IND 0-0 NZL, Attacking Start from India

IND vs NZ Live Score Hockey World Cup: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs New Zealand FIH World Cup match from Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Having finished second in their group, India take on New Zealand in a must-win Crossover stage match in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup here on Sunday with a place in the quarterfinals on the line.

India had started their campaign with a 2-0 win against Spain, held fifth-ranked England to a draw and managed to prevail 4-2 over minnows Wales to finish unbeaten in Pool D, tied on seven points with England but with an inferior goal difference.

New Zealand, on the other hand, finished third in Pool C after suffering a shock 2-3 defeat against Malaysia. The Black Sticks had also lost 0-4 to the Netherlands, managing to score only five goals and conceding eight — their lone win coming against Chile.

India too have struggled to score goals and have a tally of six goals from three matches. They have also conceded two goals against Wales in two minutes of sustained pressure that saw the Indian defence crumble.

Though the Indian team finished undefeated in Pool D, their performance has not been as good as they would have liked.

For years, the defense has been India’s Achilles heel but they have managed to make up for that with aggressive, attacking hockey. In this World Cup, the Indians seemed to have forgotten their scoring touch in Bengaluru, where they had their first camp for the World Cup.

The Indians have entered the shooting circle on 76 occasions, but have managed to have only 37 shots at the goal and of which managed to score only six goals. They have earned 16 penalty corners but scored only three goals.

Where will the Hockey World Cup crossover match India vs New Zealand be played?

The match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar.

What time will the Hockey World Cup crossover match India vs New Zealand begin?

The crossover match between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match?

India vs New Zealand match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand crossover match?

India vs New Zealand match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: PR Sreejesh (gk), Surender Kumar, Vivek Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sukhjeet Singh

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominic Dixon (gk), Simon Child, Kim Kingstone, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods (c), Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips

