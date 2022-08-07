Home / News / Other Sports / India vs New Zealand Hockey Live Score CWG 2022, Bronze Medal Match: IND Lead 1-0 vs NZ as Salima Tete Strikes
India vs New Zealand Hockey Live Score CWG 2022, Bronze Medal Match: IND Lead 1-0 vs NZ as Salima Tete Strikes

CWG 2022 India vs New Zealand Hockey Live Score, Bronze Medal Match: Check all the latest updates of the women’s hockey bronze medal match between India and New Zealand on August 7.

India vs New Zealand Live Score CWG 2022 Women’s Hockey Bronze Medal Match Latest Updates Today Match Streaming Online Watch August 7 Commonwealth Games
News18
Birmingham (UK) // Updated: August 07, 2022, 14:24 IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score CWG 2022 Women’s Hockey Bronze Medal Match Latest Updates:  The Indian women’s hockey team would look to put the horrendous ‘clock’ controversy behind their back while eyeing a podium finish when they face New Zealand in the bronze medal match in the Commonwealth Games today. Read More

Aug 07, 2022 14:24 IST

NZ vs IND 2022 CWG 2022 Bronze Medal Live: Another Attack From New Zealand Thwarted

Q3: New Zealand have find it difficult to penetrate the circle today but whenever they have, danger has followed. A rare circle penetration but nothing comes of it. IND lead 1-0.

Aug 07, 2022 14:22 IST

India CWG 2022 Women's Hockey Live Updates: A Variation, So Close!

Q3: The first rusher was beaten. Gurjit was expected to go for a drag flick but instead India go for a variation, catching New Zealand on the backfoot. However, the final shot wasn’t as powerful with the ball dangerously floating close to the goal. India still lead 1-0.

Aug 07, 2022 14:20 IST

India vs New Zealand 2022 Hockey Live: Pressure And First PC of The Match For IND

Q3: Finally. India manage to win their first Penalty Corner of this bronze medal match. Will they convert?

Aug 07, 2022 14:19 IST

CWG 2022 Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match Live: High Press From India

Q3: India have been playing high pressing game since the start of this third quarter. Multiple attacks. New Zealand defense continues to be tested. Big question: How long will India continue to press with this strategy?

Aug 07, 2022 14:17 IST

IND vs NZ 2022 Women's Hockey Live: Q3 Underway

Q3: SO the match resumes after a brief interval. The ends have been exchanged. Time for India to build on the momentum they found in the dying moments of second quarter resulting in a goal. Score IND 1-0 NZ

Aug 07, 2022 14:11 IST

IND vs NZ: Ex-India Coach Approves

Aug 07, 2022 14:09 IST

IND vs NZ 2022 Women's Hockey Live: Half-time Hooter Goes Off, India Lead 1-0

Q2: The second quarter ends. India have finally found the finish they were so desperately searching for with Salima Tete nailing a Tomahawk during the 29th minute of he match to fire the shot from an angle and into the cage, giving India a 1-0 lead. In the build up to that goal, Neha and Navneet made an attempt each to get India into the lead forcing saves from the goalkeeper.

Aug 07, 2022 14:05 IST

NZ vs IND 2022 CWG 2022 Bronze Medal Live: GOAL! India Take 1-0 Lead

Q2: BOOM! A fierce reverse backhand from Salima Tete as she fires the ball inside the cage from an angle. New Zealand review but the goal stands. They lose their review as well. India have taken 1-0 lead in the second quarter.

Aug 07, 2022 14:01 IST

India CWG 2022 Women's Hockey Live Updates: Another Chance Goes Abegging

Q2: Vandana leads the attack from the right. Another circle penetration. Few Indian players inside as well. Attempt for a penalty corner but the ball hit the hands of a Kiwi player. India still searching for their first PC. Score 0-0.

Aug 07, 2022 14:00 IST

India vs New Zealand 2022 Hockey Live: Clever Defending From NZ And They Attack

Q2: Navneet Kaur manages to enter the circle but New Zealand defend well and then push forward on the counter. Where’s India’s defense? 4 vs 3 situation right now. The shot has been fired but the player doesn’t reach in time for the deflection. New Zealand’s best attacking move so far. Score 0-0.

Aug 07, 2022 13:57 IST

India vs New Zealand 2022 Hockey Live: A Rare Circle Entry For NZ

Q2: After a long time, New Zealand have managed to enter the Indian circle. They manage a long corner. A mistake in clearance from India resulting in New Zealand getting back the possession. A foul comes to India’s rescure. Score 0-0.

Aug 07, 2022 13:54 IST

CWG 2022 Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match Live: Mistake From Sonika

Q2: India disposes New Zealand on the right and race ahead with the ball which then is passed to Sonika whose attempt at getting a foul results in a high ball. Could have held the ball a little longer and perhaps look for some assistance instead. IND 0-0 NZ.

Aug 07, 2022 13:52 IST

IND vs NZ: 8 Circle Penetration From India And Just 2 From New Zealand So Far

Aug 07, 2022 13:50 IST

IND vs NZ 2022 Women's Hockey Live: Quarter 2 Underway

Q2: The number of Indian circle entries continues to grow. They have to make it count. Need to be more efficient. Score 0-0

Aug 07, 2022 13:49 IST

NZ vs IND 2022 CWG 2022 Bronze Medal Live: Q1 Ends, IND 0-0 NZ

Q1: Off goes the hooter signalling the end of the first 15 minutes of this India-New Zealand bronze medal match. India were all over New Zealand in the first 7-8 minutes but failed to get that finishing touch. Sangita with the best attack of the contest in the first quarter whose shot was just wide. New Zealand won one PC but nothing came out of it. IND 0-0 NZ.

Aug 07, 2022 13:45 IST

India CWG 2022 Women's Hockey Live Updates: Green Card for Katie

IND vs NZ Q1: A green card for New Zealand’s Katie Doar for a very rough tackle. She’s out of the play for two minutes now meaning New Zealand play with a player less for the remainder of this quarter. India have the advantage now. IND 0-0 NZ.

Aug 07, 2022 13:43 IST

India vs New Zealand 2022 Hockey Live: Sublime Sangita Kumari

Q1: This is perhaps the finest attack of this contest so far, courtesy Sangita Kumari who singlehandedly waded through the New Zealand defenders and made the attempt but the finishing was missing. Nearly a goal for India. IND 0-0 NZ.

Aug 07, 2022 13:42 IST

CWG 2022 Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match Live: Variation From NZ But Danger Averted

Q1: PC For NZ. And they go for a variation - deflection - but nothing comes off it. And then India charge ahead on the counter. IND 0-0 NZ.

Aug 07, 2022 13:41 IST

IND vs NZ 2022 Women's Hockey Live: Danger For India, PC For New Zealand

Q1: Oh dear! This could have been dangerous. Savita Punia had to charge forward as a New Zealand player made the move towards the Indian cage with ball in possession. To India’s luck, the the shot was off target. And soon New Zealand win the first Penalty Corner of the match.

Aug 07, 2022 13:39 IST

NZ vs IND 2022 CWG 2022 Bronze Medal Live: Repeated Entries, No Result

IND vs NZ Q1: So far India have been on the move and repeatedly threaded the circle but have not been able to make anything out of it. They need to be better at this now.
Aug 07, 2022 13:38 IST

India CWG 2022 Women's Hockey Live Updates: Aggression From India

Q1: Sonika and Udita are combining well inside New Zealand's circle whose defense is being put to test right now. Free hit followed by long corner to India.
Aug 07, 2022 13:36 IST

India vs New Zealand 2022 Hockey Live: Sharpness Missing From NZ Attack, IND Sloppy in Defense

New Zealand were in red-hot form during the group stage. They had pummelled Kenya 16-0. Today, so far, that sharpness is missing though. India have been losing the possession quite easily - need to hold onto the ball much longer
Aug 07, 2022 13:33 IST

CWG 2022 Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match Live: Match is Underway

Q1: India get things underway after choosing to start with the ball having won the toss. New Zealand get to choose the end. And quickly, they grab the ball from India's possession. An Indian attack from right but nothing comes of it. Score 0-0.
Aug 07, 2022 13:30 IST

IND vs NZ 2022 Women's Hockey Live: Time For The National Anthems

We are done with the national anthems. And the two teams in their respective huddles to discuss some last-minute strategy and perhaps few words of encouragement. India in whites, New Zealand in blacks. Here we go.
Aug 07, 2022 13:25 IST

India's Show CWG 2022 So Far

India defeated Ghana, Wales and Canada in their Pool matches while losing once to England. They made it to the semifinals where a referee error cost them dearly resulting in a 0-3 defeat at the hands of Australia in the shootout. Today is the time to forget what happened just a couple of days back that denied India a shot at gold. Today, they face New Zealand in the bronze medal clash and a chance to finish on the podium.
Aug 07, 2022 12:58 IST

IND vs NZ Live Score, Women’s Hockey Bronze Medal Match: India Start Favourites Against New Zealand

The Indian women’s hockey team would look to put the horrendous ‘clock’ controversy behind its back while eyeing a podium finish when it takes on New Zealand in the bronze medal match in the Commonwealth Games on Sunday. A timekeeping faux pas by a technical official during the penalty shootout robbed India’s opportunity as Australia beat the Savita Punia-led side 3-0 from a one-one-situation. Both the teams were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time. Rosie Malone fluffed Australia’s first attempt in the penalty shoot-out as India skipper Savita pulled off an excellent block. But Malone got a second chance after the officials timekeeping error and this time the striker scored to change the momentum of the game. Going into Sunday’s crucial game, mental adjustment will be key for the Indians as they aim a bronze, a year after losing to Great Britain 3-4 to finish a historic fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

A timekeeping faux pas by a technical official during the penalty shootout robbed India’s opportunity as Australia beat the Savita Punia-led side 3-0 from a one-one-situation. Both the teams were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Rosie Malone fluffed Australia’s first attempt in the penalty shoot-out as India skipper Savita pulled off an excellent block.

But Malone got a second chance after the officials timekeeping error and this time the striker scored to change the momentum of the game.

Going into Sunday’s crucial game, mental adjustment will be key for the Indians as they aim a bronze, a year after losing to Great Britain 3-4 to finish a historic fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Whatever happened yesterday was unfortunate and shocking but we have to come back again. This is another opportunity for us to get a CWG medal,” vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka told PTI.

Vandana Katariya scored a peach of a goal on Saturday to help India bounce back and level 1-1 against the mighty Australians to take the match into shoot-out.

“Everyone was very sad. It’s obvious. But now, the next match is very important for us. We all have to move on and make a strong comeback. We have time in our hands. It’s a do-or-die for us and we will give our best,” said India captain Savita. Savita was at her best, especially at the closing stages of the match denying Australia from a flurry of penalty corners.

The key for the Indian attack would once again be their star forward Vandana.

Chief coach Janneke Schopman had her hopes high on the duo of Savita and Vandana as the Dutch double Olympic medallist insisted on playing a team game.

“Savi is a very good goalkeeper. Today, she showed that she has the capability of stopping balls that can be certain goals. I know she can do it. I know our team has a lot of confidence in her as well. I must say that the defenders also played a very good game. We defended very well as a team.

“Van (Vandana’s nickname) is very often the end station. In this case, Sushila had a good slapshot and Van was just in the right spot. We have been working hard on this,” she said.

“It can be Van or it can be other players. Van is very important in the sense that she is a very brave player and she makes sure that if she can score goals, she will,” the 45-year-old expert tactician added.

Winners of the Manchester 2002 edition, Indian women won a CWG medal way back in 2014, a silver, before finishing fourth in Gold Coast.

India were at their wasteful best in their last meeting against New Zealand at the World Cup in July this year to lose 3-4.

Australia will play hosts England in the final on Sunday.

