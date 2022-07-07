India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India will be hoping to secure their first win of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 as they take on buoyant New Zealand in a Pool B fixture today. The match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Wagener Stadium, in Amstelveen, the Netherlands.

Team India have till now played two matches in the ongoing edition of FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 but they failed to secure a victory. In their opening game, the Savita Punia-led side earned a 1-1 draw against England. In their next encounter, India clawed back to register another 1-1 draw against China.

New Zealand, on the other hand, come into the fixture after bagging a comfortable 3-1 triumph against England.

New Zealand, the Pool B toppers, have so far bagged five points after playing two matches. Indian team find themselves in the third spot in Pool B with two points in their kitty.

Ahead of Thursday’s (July 7) FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 between India and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand will be played?

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand will take place on July 7, Thursday.

Where will the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match India vs New Zealand be played?

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium at Amstelveen.

What time will the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match India vs New Zealand begin?

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand will begin at 11:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match?

India vs New Zealand FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match?

India vs New Zealand FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Savita Punia (captain and goalkeeper), Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Salima Tete, Neha, Navjot Kaur, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Brooke Roberts (goalkeeper), Megan Hull (captain), Olivia Shannon, Olivia Merry, Frances Davies, Hope Ralph, Aniwaka Haumaha, Stephanie Dickins, Tessa Jopp, Katie Doar, Tarryn Davey

