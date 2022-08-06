CWG 2022 India vs South Africa Men's Hockey Semi-final Live Score and Latest Updates: IND 1-0 RSA

LIVE, India vs South Africa Men’s Hockey Semi-final of Birmingham CWG 2022: The Indian men’s hockey team take on South Africa in the first semi-final of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Saturday. The Indians were awarded the golden opportunity after South Africa stunned defending champions New Zealand in their final match to finish second in Pool A behind six-time champions Australia. Read More
Q2 - GOAL! What a strike that was… as Tthe Indian men’s hockey team get the opening goal from Abhishek against South Africa.
Q2 - South Africa are starting to hit India on the counter as the Men in Blue have themselves faltered in front of goal. The scoreline reads goalless though.
End of First Quarter - Gowan Jones, in goal, has been the man for South Africa as he saves a barrage of shots from the Indian men’s hockey team. Both teams are goalless at the moment.
Q1 - South Africa are defending with all their might and numbers as usual as the Indian men’s hockey team look to find a way past their ranks but have been unlucky so far. In terms of traffic the other way… there has been really little to talk about.
Q1 - Good start from the Indian men’s hockey team as they pile on the pressure on South Africa but have not been able to change the scoreline yet. Need to convert their chances…
Q1 -And we are underway in the semi-final as the Indian men’s hockey team take on South Africa!
Here is how India line-up against South Africa:
Sreejesh, Harmanpreet, Rohidas, Surender, Varun, Manpreet, Hardik, Shamsher, Akashdeep, Abhishek, Lalit
India face South Africa in the men’s hockey semi-final of the 2022 CWG and will be eyeing a spot in the gold medal match.
The Indians have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, registering three wins and a draw. South Africa, on the other hand, have recorded two victories and a draw and a loss each.
India had thrashed Ghana 11-0 in their opening match but were held to a frustrating 4-4 draw by England. In their third game, they overcame Canada 8-0 and then beat Wales 4-1.
Going by current form and world stature, the world no.5 Indians will start as overwhelming favourites against world no.13 South Africa.
India vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh has been in top form, leading the goal scorers’ chart with nine goals. He converted as many as eight penalty corners and scored one from the spot.
If Harmanpreet was not enough, the presence of Varun Kumar, Jugraj Singh and Amit Rohidas gives India a wide range of variation in penalty corners.
While skipper Manpreet Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad have been the backbone of India’s midfield, Nilkanta Sharma has impressed all and sundry with his display in the tournament so far.
In the front line, the ever-reliable Mandeep Singh has been a livewire. He has not only created opportunities, but has also placed himself at the right position at the right time to score some fine poaching goals.
In Mandeep, Lalit Upadhayay, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Abhishek, the Indians boast of a threatening strike force and the South African defence will have to play out of their skin to keep them in check.
The only blot for India so far in the Games has been the match against England, which they were leading 3-0 at one stage before lapse in concentration and indiscipline allowed the home team to finish the game in a 4-4 stalemate.
India would look to put up a disciplined effort and avoid unnecessary cards, which cost them dearly against England.
Harmanpreet said the bronze medal finish at Tokyo Olympics imbibed self-confidence in the team.
“We learnt a lot about ourselves as a team at the Tokyo Olympics, which has helped us improve as a squad. But first, our target is on the match tomorrow and we are all set,” he said.
South Africa, meanwhile, would be brimming with confidence after upstaging higher-ranked New Zealand.
South Africa are known for sitting back and surprising their opponents with brisk counter-attacks.
“It doesn’t matter who we play in the semis, we’ll just focus on that game and see what happens,” drag-flicker Connor Beauchamp said.
In the other semifinal, Australia take on hosts England.
