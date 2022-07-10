India vs Spain Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Indian women’s hockey team, who finished third in Pool B, will take on hosts Spain in a crossover match for a place in the quarter-final of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup at the Estadio Olímpic de Terrassa, Spain.

Indian captain and guardian Savita led the team out to two draws against England and China, both games ended 1-1, before a loss to New Zealand by a score of 3-4 in the group stage.

Whereas, Spain picked up two wins and a loss in the group stages, beating Canada by a score of 4-1 in the first match. But, they couldn’t follow it up with another victory as they lost to Argentina by the same score working in favour of the South American team. However, the Spaniards got back to winning ways as they registered yet another 4-1 win over Korea in Pool C.

AHEAD OF THE FIH WOMEN’S HOCKEY WORLD CUP 2022 BETWEEN INDIA AND SPAIN, HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW:

When will the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and Spain be played?

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and Spain will take place on July 11, Monday.

Where will the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and Spain be played?

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and Spain will be played at the Estadio Olímpic de Terrassa, Spain.

What time will the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and Spain begin?

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and Spain will begin at 01:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and Spain?

India vs Spain FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and Spain?

India vs Spain FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

