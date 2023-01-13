Last Updated: January 13, 2023, 20:58 IST
Odisha (Orissa), India
FULLTIME!
India opened their World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Spain as first-half goals from Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh proved to be the difference.
IND 2-0 ESP
Final knockings of the fixture and India are defending well as a unit.
Spain are awarded a penalty corner for a stick check by India inside the danger area.
The Iberians execute the very same routine they attempted in the first half, and place the ball wide of the mark in identical fashion.
Spain try to get back into the reckoning in the final ten minutes of the game.
The Iberians move upfield before Alvaro Iglesias is given space to shoot. But, the Spaniard fluffs his chance and the scoreboard remains still.
India’s Abhishek is handed a five-minute yellow card.
The men in blue are temporarily down a man and Spain seek to capitalise on it.
The final quarter is underway as India take their two-goal advantage into the final phase of the game.
IND 2-0 ESP
The hooter blows to bring the third quarter to a close.
India have a two-goal lead heading into the final 15 minutes of the opening game of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.
IND 2-0 ESP
The hosts have another penalty corner but Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh pulls his powerful shot just wide off the target.
India have a chance to go three up, but let the Spaniards are let off the hook as the hosts cant find the decisive touch to put the ball into the back fo the net following a brilliant cross in.
India are awarded yet another penalty corner. But the attempt is hit just a tad bit wide by the men in blue.
The home side have seen 72 per cent of the ball as compared to Spain’s 28 per cent so far in the game.
India have been on top of their game in a dominant performance.
India are awarded a penalty stroke for a tackle from behind within the danger area.
Harmanpreet steps up to take it, but the ball is stopped right on the goal line by the Spanish custodian.
IND 2-0 ESP
Change of sides!
India have been solid thus far and will hope to carry their fine touch into the second half of the opening game.
IND 2-0 ESP
India are two goals to the good at the halfway mark with Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh’s strikes proving to be the difference.
IND 2-0 ESP
GOAL!
India are two to the good.
Hardik goes on a brilliant run on the left before trying to square the ball in for Amit waiting in the centre. But, fortunately for the men in blue, the ball goes into the net off a Spanish defender.
IND 2-0 ESP
The Red Sticks have their first penalty corner of the game.
Spain shoots towards the net, but Sreejesh comes up big to stop the ball from getting past him.
IND 1-0 ESP
Spains try to find a way past the Indian defence but can’t spot the crack in the mill.
They are forced to take a shot from wayward, but the attempt is wide of the mark.
The visitors seem to be holding the ball for a bit after a period of domination by India.
The Spaniards try to move the ball upfield, but India cut the attack out and can now launch a counter.
The second quarter is underway and India have a free hit from outside the box.
Jarmanpreet tries to whack one in past the Spanish keeper, but the Iberian custodian gets his leg to it.
At the end of the first quarter of the game, India are ahead thanks to Amit Rohidas’ incredible opening strike.
IND 1-0 ESP
GOAL!
Amit Rohidas kickstarts India’s goal tally at the World Cup.
India have a penalty corner and the hosts make the most of it as Amit Rohidas puts India ahead with a ripper of an attempt.
IND 1-0 ESP
India are presented with a penalty corner, but the hosts can’t find the finish from close quarters.
Mandeep picks up the ball right outside the danger area following a sharp interception.
He runs down the right before taking a snap shot from a tight angle. The attempt is solid, but doesn’t yield the desired result.
Spanish skipper Marc Miralles goes on a marauding run down the centre before being halted just outside the danger area by the Indian defence.
And now the hosts can mount a quick retaliation.
The game is off to an energetic start as Spain try to get on the attack right from the offing.
The Iberian nation’s first attempt is saved by Indian custodian PR Sreejesh before India try to hit on the counter.
Here we go!
India begin their title pursuit against Spain in front of a sold-out 21,000 crowd in Rourkela.
One of the biggest driving forces behind the big-ticket event, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik was also in attendance.
The newly built state-of-the-art Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium is brimming with a sea of support for the men in blue as they get their campaign underway.
IND 0-0 ESP
The teams take the field for their respective national anthem as the crowd joins the home nation in the recitation ahead of the impending push back.
India have the advantage over the Iberian side in terms of head-to-head with 13 wins compared to Spain’s 11 triumphs.
6 games between the sides have ended in a draw.
Team India will look to emulate the heroes of the 1975 World Cup who brought glory to the nation by lifting the coveted prize in Malaysia.
This is the second successive edition of the quadrennial event to be hosted by India.
India got their FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign off to a great start as they defeated Spain 2-0 at the Birsa Munda International Stadium in Rourkela.
First-half strikes from Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh proved to be the difference on the night as the hosts registered their first fin on the opening day of the tournament in the presence of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.
Rohidas opened the scoring with an absolute belter following a penalty corner, before Hardik Singh’s delightful surge upfield resulted in India doubling their lead.
ALSO READ| FIH World Cup 2023: Argentina Labour to Down South Africa 1-0 in Curtain Raiser
Hosts India take on Spain at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on the opening night of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.
India begin their campaign to end a forty-plus-year title drought as the men in blue seek to emulate the heroics of the 1975 Indian team that scripted history by becoming the firts and only unit to date to win the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup.
India are drawn into Pool D alongside Spain, England and Wales.
The 16 participating countries have been divided into four groups of four teams each. The teams will face each other once in each pool. Winners from each pool will reach the quarter-finals straightaway. Teams finishing the group stage at the second and third spots will be involved in crossover matches to fill in the remaining spots in the quarter-finals.
On what date will the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Spain be played?
The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Spain will be played on January 13, Friday.
At what time will the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Spain begin?
The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Spain will be played at 07:00 pm IST.
Where will the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 be played?
The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Spain will be played at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Spain?
The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Spain will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Spain?
The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Spain will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Squad:
India: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), PR Sreejesh (gk), Krishna Pathak (gk), Armanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Shar, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh; Reserves- Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh
Spain: Marc Miralles (captain), Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin (gk), Marc Reyne, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill, Marc Vizcaino; Reserves- Rafael Villalonga, Pere Amat
Read all the Latest Sports News here