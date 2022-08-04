CWG 2022 India vs Wales Men's Hockey Live Score and Latest Updates: IND 2-0 WAL

End of Second Quarter - Harmanpreet scored two quickfire goals from penalty corners to help the Indian men’s hockey team lead at the break against Wales. The former have been growing in confidence and made the Indian keeper produce some important saves.
Q2 - GOAL! Harmanpreet scores again from the penalty corner to double the lead for Indian men’s hockey team against Wales!
Q2 - GOAL! Harmanpreet scores from the penalty corner to give the Indian men’s hockey team the lead against Wales!
End of First Quarter - India have had chances but have not been able to convert them so far and likewise for Wales. The game looks like it will be decided by a small margin given what is riding on the result.
Q1 - It has been end-to-end hockey in the opening exchanges so far with India and Wales bidding their times and chances to get the lead…
Q1 - Indian men’s hockey team get us underway in their last groups stage match at CWG 2022 against Wales.
Here is how India line-up against Wales -
The Indian men’s hockey team take on Wales in their last Pool B match looking to book their place in the semi-finals!
LIVE, India vs Wales Men’s Hockey CWG 2022: Harmanpreet scored in the 18th and 19th minute to give the Indian men’s hockey team the lead against Wales in their last Pool B match of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Thursday. India had thrashed Ghana 11-0 in their opening match but were held to a frustrating 4-4 draw by England. In their third game, they overcame Canada 8-0.
A win in their last game would ensure qualification to the semi-finals as they already have 7 points from three matches and a goal difference of 19, which is 11 more than England, who are on the same points. Even a draw would ensure qualification for India to the final four but the Manpreet Singh-led side would like to get a victory to ensure they top the group.
What time does India vs Wales men’s hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 match start?
The India vs Wales Men’s Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 06:30 PM IST on August 4, Thursday.
Where is India vs Wales men’s hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 match being played?
The India vs Wales Men’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played in Birmingham, England.
Where to watch India vs Wales men’s hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 match on TV in India?
The India vs Wales Men’s Commonwealth Games 2022 will be shown on the Sony Sports Network.
Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs Wales men’s hockey match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 match in India?
The live streaming of India vs Wales Men’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh
Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek
Chief coach: Graham Reid
