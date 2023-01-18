Home » News » Sports » India vs Wales Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India vs Wales Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India vs Wales Live Streaming of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup between India and Wales Live Streaming

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 18, 2023, 19:53 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

India kicked off their Hockey World Cup campaign on a sublime note after getting the better of Spain 2-0. India then clinched a crucial point from their next match against England. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will now be aiming to secure a resounding win against Wales to stay alive in their pursuit of a quarterfinal berth.

The Hockey World Cup fixture between India and Wales is scheduled to be played at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. India currently find themselves in the second spot in Pool D and Graham Reid’s men are behind table-toppers England on goal difference.

England will take on Spain in their final group-stage match before India’s game against Wales. And India, ahead of their match against Wales, will certainly know exactly what has to be done to emerge as the group leaders.

Wales, on the other hand, had to endure a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Spain in their last World Cup match.

Ahead of the Hockey World Cup match between India and Wales, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Hockey World Cup match between India and Wales be played?

The Hockey World Cup match between India and Wales will take place on January 19, Thursday.

Where will the Hockey World Cup match India vs Wales be played?

The match between India and Wales will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar.

At what time will the Hockey World Cup match India vs Wales begin?

The match between India and Wales will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Wales match?

India vs Wales match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs Wales match?

India vs Wales match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs Wales Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: PR Sreejesh (gk), Surender Kumar, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (c), Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sukhjeet Singh

Wales Predicted Starting Line-up: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill (gk), Daniel Kyriakides, Ioan Wall, Jacob Draper, Lewis Prosser, Rupert Shipperley, James Carson, Stephen Kelly, Rhys Bradshaw, Gareth Furlong, Luke Hawker (c)

first published: January 18, 2023, 19:53 IST
last updated: January 18, 2023, 19:53 IST
