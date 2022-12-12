India Women and Japan Women will clash in their Pool B encounter of the Nations Cup on Monday. Indian women’s hockey team made a winning start to their Nations Cup campaign against Chile. Savita Punia-led Indian team was clinical in their 3-1 demolition of Chile as Sangita Kumari, Sonika and Navneet Kaur added their names in the score sheet. They will look to be at the top of their game against Japan as well.

While Villagran Fernanda pulled one back for Chile through a penalty corner conversion in the 43rd minute, India’s defence looked very solid. But India cannot take anything for granted against Japan. India had lost to Japan in the 2018 Asian Games final and the Japanese have also started their tournament with a win.

Mai Toriyama will be the key player for Japan and the Indian defenders will look to contain her.

Ahead of the Nations Cup match between India Women and Japan Women, here is all you need to know:

When will the Nation’s Cup match between India and Japan be played?

The Nation’s Cup match between India and Japan will be played on December 12, Monday.

Where will the Nation’s Cup match between India and Japan be played?

The Nation’s Cup match between India and Japan will be played at the Estadio Betero in Valencia.

What time will the Nation’s Cup match between India and Japan begin?

The Nation’s Cup match between India and Japan will begin at 7:45 pm IST, on December 12.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Nation’s Cup match between India and Japan?

The Nation’s Cup match between India and Japan will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Nation’s Cup match between India and Japan?

The Nation’s Cup match between India and Japan will be streamed live on the FanCode app in India. Matches can also be seen on the watch.hockey website.

India Probable Starting XI: Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Ishika Chaudhary, Salima Tete, Monika, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur

Japan Probable Starting XI: Akio Tanaka, Yu Asai, Shihori Oikawa, Miyu Suzuki, Miki Kozuka, Hazuki Nagai, Mai Toriyama, Amiru Shimada, Kanon Mori, Yuri Nagai, Mami Karino

