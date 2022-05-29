Indian Boxer Sabari Jaishankar Wins WBC Australasia Pro Title

Indian pro boxer Sabari Jaishankar beat Australian champion Michael Pengue to lift the World Boxing Council’s Australasia Title in the Welterweight division in Sydney.

Pengue was the favourite to win the fight and was coming into this event with 2 consecutive wins in his last 2 outings.

Pengue had won the WBC Australasia title in December 2021, by a 10 round points decision over compatriot Jorge Kapeen.

Tamil Nadu boxer Sabari had won the WBC India title in December 2021, via an 8 round Split Decision victory over Akashdeep Singh in Hyderabad.

On Saturday night, Sabari oozed confidence right from the first bell and was clearly out-punching Pengue in every round. By the eighth round, the Australian was exhausted and was knocked out by Sabari with the clock stopped at 2 minutes and 11 seconds.

At the time of stoppage, Sabari, was way ahead on the score sheet with 2 out of the 3 judges assigned by the World Boxing Council and the Australian Boxing commission, assessing in the Indian’s favour.

