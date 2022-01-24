Indian Figure Skater Tara Prasad Makes Stellar Debut at Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2022

Indian figure skater Tara Prasad had a memorable outing at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2022 on Saturday. The 21-year-old, who moves with a point to prove, every time she steps on the ice, made quite an impact at the high-profile international event held in Tallinn, Estonia on January 22. The three-time and reigning national figure skating champion, fell short of a mark but finished 20th during the women’s free skating event. The competition has been held annually since 1999. One of the biggest events for non-European figure skaters, the contest witnesses skaters from the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Oceania.

Tara, who choreographed her own routine, was attempting to qualify for the upcoming Winter Olympics. No Indian figure skater has been able to accomplish the feat to date. It was a rare sight for the spectators to watch Tara perform, who won millions of hearts with her act.

Advertisement

Born in the USA, Tara calls India her home.Tara was born and brought up in Cedar Rapids in Iowa but due to her family, she shares deep roots. She understands well that she belongs to a country obsessed with cricket, and that figure skating barely stands on the fringes of the popularity spectrum. Tara competes under the tricolour and incorporates little elements of India in her routines as a tribute.

Tara’s mother’s family is from Chennai while Tara’s dad hails from Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu. Her mother Kavita Ramaswamy, was a national-level hurdles champion during her schooling days. Tara’s affinity to sports came easy being the only child of a track and field athlete. In September last year, Tara finished 30th in the women’s singles competition of the 2021 Nebelhorn Trophy, also a qualifying event for the 2022 Winter Olympics. She missed out on a chance to grab any of the six possible quotas available for the mega event, in Beijing, in 2022.

Advertisement

Growing up, Tara’s skating hero and idol was the two-time world champion and Olympic medallist, the legendary South Korean figure skater Yuna Kim. Speaking exclusively to Olympics.com, Tara revealed that fellow Indian-American Ami Parekh, also inspires her.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.