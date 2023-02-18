Home » News » Sports » Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Beat South Africa 8-1

Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Beat South Africa 8-1

Deepika netted a brace with Rujata Dadaso Pisal Hritika Singh Sunelita Toppo Deepika Soreng and Annu all scoring one goal each to help India beat South Africa 8-1

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 10:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian junior women's hockey team vs South Africa (HI)
Indian junior women's hockey team vs South Africa (HI)

The Indian junior women’s hockey team began their campaign in South Africa with a convincing 8-1 win over the hosts.

The visitors displayed good structure in their attack with successive goals coming their way from the very first minute of the match.

Goals were scored by Deepika Sr. (1′, 30′), vice captain Rujata Dadaso Pisal (18′), Hritika Singh (20′), Sunelita Toppo (28′), Deepika Soreng (36′) and Annu (44′) on Friday.

For South Africa, Mikkela Le Roux (36′) was the lone goal scorer.

The Indian junior women’s team will play two more matches against the South Africa U-21 team on Saturday and Monday followed by two games against South Africa ‘A’ team on February 24 and 25 respectively.

