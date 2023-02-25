Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Holds South Africa A to 4-4 Draw

The Indian junior women’s hockey team rallied to hold South Africa A to a 4-4 draw and remain unbeaten on its tour of the Rainbow Nation.

Friday night’s game was the visitors’ first of the tour against the South Africa ‘A’ team.

Prior to this, the Indian side defeated South Africa’s U-21 team in all three matches.

Also Read: Hockey India Plans to Introduce Zonal System Tournaments in U-17, U-19 Levels

The ongoing South Africa tour is part of the team’s preparations for the Asia Cup U-21, which serves as a qualifier for the upcoming FIH Women’s Junior World Cup.

Advertisement

The match began with Quanita Bobbs (1′, 31′) and Biamca Wood (6′) taking an early lead against the Indians but quick replies from Neelam (7′) and Deepika Sr. (8′, 30+’) restored parity before Taranpreet Kaur (25′) and Deepika scored to put the Indian team in a commanding position.

The lead was squandered in the second half through goals from Quanita Bobbs and Tarryn Lombard, paving the way for a stalemate.

The Indians are slated to play their next match against South Africa ‘A’ later Saturday.

Read all the Latest Sports News here