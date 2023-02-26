Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Sail to 4-0 Win Over South Africa A

The Indian junior women’s hockey team ended its tour of South Africa undefeated with a 4-0 win over the ’A’ side of the host country.
Deepika Sr. broke the deadlock in the 13th minute by converting from the spot after South Africa conceded a penalty stroke.
A few minutes later, Neelam (15th minute) doubled India’s lead by converting a penalty corner. Annu (35th) and Sunlita Toppo (50th) scored in the second half to seal the victory late Saturday night.
The South Africa tour was a part of the team’s preparations for the U-21 Asia Cup, which serves as a qualifier for the upcoming FIH Junior Women’s World Cup.
The Indian team had earlier defeated the South African U-21 team in all three games. The visitors were held to a 4-4 draw by South African ’A’ team in their last match on Friday.
