Home » News » Sports » Indian Swimmer Srihari Nataraj Makes it a Hat-trick of Records at World Championships

Indian Swimmer Srihari Nataraj Makes it a Hat-trick of Records at World Championships

Srihari Nataraj set 'Best Indian time' at the FINA short course World Championship. (Srihari Instagram Photo)
Srihari Nataraj set 'Best Indian time' at the FINA short course World Championship. (Srihari Instagram Photo)

The 20-year-old clocked 48.65s in the men's 100m freestyle event to better Sajan Prakash's best Indian performance.

Advertisement
PTI
Abu Dhabi // Updated: December 20, 2021, 18:35 IST

Star Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj continued his record-breaking spree at the FINA short course World Championships here on Monday, registering his third ‘Best Indian time’ in the tournament.

The 20-year-old clocked 48.65s in the men’s 100m freestyle event to better Sajan Prakash’s best Indian performance. However, the timing wasn’t enough to take the Bengaluru swimmer to the semifinals as he finished 38th in the overall heats and only the top 16 swimmers move forward.

Nataraj, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics after becoming the second Indian swimmer after Prakash to breach the ‘A’ qualifying time for the Olympics, had lodged ‘Best Indian times’ in the 50m and 100m backstroke events last week.

Advertisement

Delhi’s Kushagra Rawat clocked 15:07.86s in the men’s 1500m freestyle to finish 21st in the overall heats.

RELATED NEWS

The timings clocked and records in this meet, which is being contested in a 25m swimming pool, are different from the more traditional long course ones.

A short course meet is contested in 25-metre pools, while the 50-metres pools are called long courses.

In swimming, a timing is considered a national record when it has been achieved at the National Aquatic Championships.

Hence, the timings clocked in other meets are called the ‘Best Indian time’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on

first published: December 20, 2021, 18:35 IST