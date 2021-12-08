Indian Women's Hockey Team Player Tests Positive for Covid-19, Match vs South Korea Cancelled

The Indian women’s hockey team’s Asian Champions Trophy clash against South Korea was called off after a member tested positive for Covid-19.

“The Asian Hockey Federation regrets to inform that a positive Covid test result has been received from yesterday’s routine testing for a member of Team India," a statement from Asian Hockey Federation read.

“Today’s match at 15:00 between Korea and India is therefore not taking place. Further information will be provided shortly," the statement added.

Hockey India released a statement: “Due to Covid concerns after yesterday’s routine testing, we are saddened to announce that our fixture against South Korea will not be taking place today,"

Earlier, in their first match of the Asian Champions Trophy, Gurjit Kaur scored five goals as the Indian women’s hockey team >registered an emphatic 13-0 win over Thailand.

“Yes, a player has tested positive so today’s game against Korea has been cancelled. The AHF will come out with further statement on the matter," the source told PTI. The pandemic had cast its shadow on the tournament on Tuesday itself when India’s second match against Malaysia was cancelled due to COVID-related issues.

Malaysia was forced to be absent from at least the first two days of competition after one of its players, Nurul Faezah Shafiqah Khalim, tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in South Korea. According to sources, just like Malaysia, the Indian contingent is likely to undergo quarantine after the positive result.

Last edition’s runners-up, India had earlier thrashed a lowly Thailand 13-0 with drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur scoring five goals. India are the highest-ranked team taking part as they sit ninth in the International Hockey Federation’s women’s rankings.

The Women’s Asian Champions Trophy was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed multiple times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

>(With inputs from Agencies)

