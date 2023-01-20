Serious allegations have been levelled against Wrestling Federation of India (WFT) chief and few coaches by top wrestlers of the country as they stage a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar resulting in a massive controversy. Wrestlers including Bajarang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik Sangeeta Phogat, Sonam Malik and Anshu Malik are among the star Indian grapplers who have been part of this ongoing protest that began on January 18 and they’ve been demanding the disbandment of the WFI.

Here’s a look at the timeline of the protest so far

January 18: Olympic medallists Bajarang Punia, Sakshi Malik among other top wrestlers gather at Jantar Mantar in the national capital to stage a ‘dharna’ against the WFI while asking for major changes in the governing body for wrestling

The Allegations

Vinesh broke down while answering queries from media gathered at the protest site as she made stunning accusations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Vinesh alleged he Brij Bhushan has been sexually exploiting female wrestlers for many years. She added several coaches at the national camp have also exploited women wrestlers and claimed there are few women at the camp who approach wrestlers at the behest of the WFI president.

Death Threats

The 28-year-old Vinesh though said she hasn’t faced sexual exploitation but claimed to have received death threats at the behest of Brij Bhushan for having drawn Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention to issues that plague Indian wrestling.

‘Our Fight Against WFI’

Bajrang Punia said the protest will continue till the remove of current WFI president who he claimed uses abusive language against wrestlers.

“Our fight is not against the government or the Sports Authority of India (SAI). This is against WFI. ‘Yeh ab aar paar ki ladai hai’ (It’s a fight to the finish). We will continue this protest until WFI President is removed," Bajrang told PTI.

“We will not compete in any international competition until the WFI President is removed. This is a fight to save Indian wrestling. While we are denied help and support of foreign coaches, the President has hired a foreign coach for his own academy in Gonda. He uses abusive language against wrestlers, we can even show you videos of that." Punia later said while addressing the media.

Brij Bhushan Rejects All Allegations

Brij Bhushan, a sitting MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, responded to the claims saying he’s ready to be hanged should the allegations be proved. He refused to quit.

“There is no truth in any of the allegations. Why should I quit? Even if one woman wrestler comes and proves the sexual harassment charge, I am ready to be hanged. There is an industrialist behind it (conspiracy)," said the 66-year-old.

“There can be an investigation by the CBI or police. There is no dictatorship. These same wrestlers had met me a week back and did not say anything," he added.

Sports Ministry Gives 72-hour Ultimatum to WFI

Acting swiftly after the damning allegations were made against WFI, the Sports Ministry gave the wrestling body 72 hours to respond to all the allegations after taking “a very serious view of the matter".

In a statement, the Ministry said if WFI fails to furnish the reply within the next 72 hours, it will proceed to initiate action against the federation in terms of the provisions of the National Sports Development Code, 2011.

DCW Issues Notice to Sports Ministry, Delhi Police

Later in the day (January 18), the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notices to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the city police. DCW chief Swati Maliwal also met the protesting wrestlers. Panel asked police to register an FIR into the matter.

January 19: Protest continues. Three-time CWG medallist and BJP leader Babita Phogat met the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, assuring them their demands will be met.

‘Will Try to Get The Solution’

Babita Phogat said, “I will try to get the solution. I am a wrestler first and then a political person. I know their pain and I will try to get the solution that the wrestlers want."

Wrestlers Called For a Meeting

Bajrang, his wife Sangeeta, Vinesh, Sarita Mor, Anshu Malik, Antim Pangal were called for a meeting with Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi. Sports Authority of India DG Sandeep Pradhan and Joint Secretary (Sports) Kunal were also a part of the meeting with the wrestlers.

CPI(M) Leader Asked to Leave Protest

Requesting to not politicise the protests, Bajrang Punia asked CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat to leave the site.

SP, Congress Demand Resignation of WFI Chief

Opposition parties in UP ask for exemplary action against Brij Bhushan.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan said, “Nothing can be more disturbing from this news that women who had played for our country in the Olympics and other competitions have to protest today against their sexual harassment."

Congress regional president and former minister Nakul Dubey told PTI, “WFI chief Braj Bhushan Singh should be sacked immediately and an FIR should be registered for a proper investigation. Also, the BJP should take exemplary action against him and prove that its slogans like ‘Beti Bachao…’ are not just for the sake of publicity."

BJP MP Brijendra Singh asks for a thorough probe.

“Topmost sportspersons of the country are protesting. This is not something which can be or should be taken lightly. The Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs has taken cognisance of it and sought a reply from the Wrestling Federation. But there should a thorough inquiry into the matter. Take it to its logical conclusion and then whatever comes out action should be taken into it," Singh told PTI.

Wrestlers Meet With Sports Minister on Thursday Night

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur held a marathon meeting at his residence with top wrestlers but it remained inconclusive. The wrestlers left Thakur’s house at 1:45 am and did not speak to the reporters waiting outside.

January 20: As per reports, another meeting will be held between the wrestlers and Thakur on Friday. Brij Bhushan cannot be forced to resign by the Sports Ministroy till it receives a written reply from WFI on the allegations.

WFI Chief Vows to Expose Conspiracy

Early Friday morning, Brij Bhushan invited media for a press conference at the Wrestling Training Centre in Nawabganj in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh. The WFI chief said he will “expose conspiracy against wrestling and dignity of female wrestlers" on Friday afternoon (12 PM IST).

