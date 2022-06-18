India's Neeraj Chopra Wins Javelin Gold at Kuortane Games in Finland

India javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal at the ongoing Kuortane Games in Finland on Saturday. Chopra took the top spot with a best throw of 86.69m as he finished ahead of Keshorn Walcott Trinidad and Tobago and world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada.

Chopra started with a throw of 86.69m before following that with two fouls. He then opted out of attempting his remaining three throws with his first attempt strong enough to fetch him the yellow metal.

The rainy conditions made it a tough task for the competitors with Chopra slipping while going for his third attempt following which he decided against making any more throw even though the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist had three chances to improve upon his first effort.

However, Walcott wasn’t far behind as he took home the silver medal with a throw of 86.64m while Peters had to remain content with the bronze after a best throw of 84.75m.

Earlier this week, in his first competitive event since winning a historic gold in Tokyo, Chopra set a new national record of 89.30m while taking part at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland. He bettered his own previous record of 88.07m set in Patiala last year.

He took silver as Finland’s Oliver Helander secured the gold with a throw of 89.83m.

After Kuortane, Chopra will feature in the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League on June 30. He had earlier trained in the USA and Turkey before shifting base to Finland last month.

“I am pleased with my performance. It was my first event of the season, so I am happy to have started the season on a high note. My performance here has boosted my confidence significantly," Chopra had said after the Paavo Nurmi Games.

“Going forward, I am looking to work on my technique, throw, and overall performance. I am in a happy place at the moment and I just want to do well in the upcoming events," he added.

