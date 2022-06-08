Indonesia Masters 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Through to Pre-Quarters

Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen defeated Hans-Kristian Vittinghus 21-10, 21-18 in the Indonesia Masters 2022 tournament being held at the Istora Senayan arena in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The boy from Almora dispatched the Dane expertly in straight sets to advance to the subsequent round of the competition.

With his latest win against the world rank 21 Dane, Sen has extended his head to head record against Vittinghus to three and nothing.

Sen, who gave the Indian team a winning start at the final of the Thomas Cup won 42 of the 70 points played and had a streak of 10 consecutive points against Vittinghus as he closed out the match in 38 minutes without any hassle.

There was good news from the women’s contingent at the competition too for team India as PV Sindhu got the better of Danish shuttler Line Christophersen 18-21, 21-15, 21-11 in the Round of 32 tie in Jakarta.

Sindhu lost the first game of the fixture to Christophersen by a narrow margin. But, the Indian ace from Hyderabad came back strongly to win the following two games and round off a victory that sealed her place in the round of 16.

After dropping the first game, Sindhu fought back in the second with a win as she pulled clear from 11 each to force the decider in the third game.

The Indian asserted her dominance in the third and final game as she closed the game against world rank 22 Christophersen, who had already lost twice in both her previous encounters against the Hyderabadi.

Sindhu’s win also took her to a 3-0 record against the Danish shuttler in a match that lasted about 50 minutes.

The pair from India was expected to spearhead the nation’s challenge for a title in Jakarta going into the tournament.

