Home » News » Sports » Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen Bows Out in Quarters After Losing to Jonatan Christie

Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen Bows Out in Quarters After Losing to Jonatan Christie

Lakshya Sen lost to Jonatan Christie 21-15, 10-21, 13-21 in the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Master Super 500 badminton tournament

Advertisement

IANS

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 14:14 IST

Jakarta

Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen (Twitter)
Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen (Twitter)

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen crashed out of Indonesia Master Super 500 badminton tournament after losing to world No.3 Jonatan Christie in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Sen went down to local favourite Jonatan Christie 21-15, 10-21, 13-21 in 61 minutes of play. This was the Indian shuttler’s first loss against Christie in their second meeting.

Both players engaged in high-quality rallies from the start but it was the Indian who went into the first mid-game break with an 11-8 lead. He built on his lead to take the first game convincingly. After the change of ends, Christie turned the table in his favour with a clever mix of backhand and forehand shots and force the match into the decider.

In the deciding game, Sen continued to trouble Christie by engaging him in longer rallies but the Indonesian, with more energy in the bank, led Sen 11-6 at the time of the break.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Sen produced a few good winners and reduced the deficit with four straight points post-interval. The fatigue, however, caught up with him as Christie sealed the match with his deadly crosscourt smashes.

Later in the day, the women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will take on Japan’s Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: January 27, 2023, 14:12 IST
last updated: January 27, 2023, 14:14 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks