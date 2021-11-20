Indonesia Masters: PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth Crash Out in Semi-finals

PV Sindhu was no match to Japanese top seed Akane Yamaguchi on Saturday in the Indonesia Masters 2021 as she was decimated 13-21, 9-21 in the semi-finals in just 32 minutes. Sindhu was never in the match and failed to assert herself at all as the Japanese superstar walked into the women’s singles final of the tournament. Even though Sindhu had a superior 12-7 head-to-head record against the Japanese shuttler going into Friday’s tie, having won both the meetings between the two this year, the Indian was no match to her rival.

Third seed Sindhu was not at her usual best and trailed her Japanese opponent from the start in both the games. In the first game, Yamaguchi started brilliant and took an 11-7 lead into the break. Even after the break, Sindhu was unable to get herself back in the mix as Yamaguchi kept racking up points.

In the second game, Sindhu started slow again and let Yamaguchi run ahead. The Japanese went into the break with a massive 11-5 lead. In the second part of the second game, Sindhu was able to bring up just four points as Yamaguchi wiped the floor against her.

The Japanese will now play the winner of the other semi-final between fourth seed An Se Young and Thailand’s Phittayaporn Chaiwan.

Meanwhile, K Srikanth, who had beaten compatriot HS Prannoy in the quarter-finals, was no match for reigning World Tour Final champion Anders Antonsen. He lost 14-21 9-21 to Antonsen in the men’s singles semi-finals, which lasted for 41 minutes.

Antonsen will play Japanese world No 1 Kento Momota in the final as he looks for his fourth World Tour title and first one this season.

