Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu Earns a Hard-fought Victory Over Aya Ohori to Enter Round of 16

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist PV Sindhu advanced to the next round of the Indonesia Open with a hard-fought victory over Japan’s Aya Ohori. Sindhu won the match 17-21, 21-17, to book her spot int he second round where she’ll face Yvonne LI of Germany.

Later in the day, Kidambi Srikanth will be in action against compatriot HS Prannoy, while B Sai PRaneeth will take on Toma Junior Popov of France. In the women’s doubles category, the pair of Ashwini Ponappa/Reddy N Sikki will gace the Stoeva sisters, Gabriela and Stefani of Bulgaria. In the mixed doubles category, B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa will be up against Takuro Hoki/Nami Matsuyama of Japan.

On Tuesday, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen fought hard before going down to top seed Kento Momota of Japan, while Parupalli Kashyap suffered a disappointing 11-21, 14-21 defeat against Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew in the opening round of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event.

