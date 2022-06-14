Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu was knocked out of the Indonesia Open by He Bingjioa on the opening day of the tournament.

Bingjiao clinched the match with a score of 21-14, 21-18 in an affair that lasted all of 47 minutes.

The loss comes on the back of Sindhu’s exit at the Indonesia Masters in which the girl from Hyderabad crashed out in the quarterfinals.

Sindhu failed to trouble the Chinese shuttler, as Bingjiao wasn’t down to the Indian at any point in the match, barring the very first point of the second game which Sindhu clinched before surrendering the lead and eventually the game.

Sindhu recovered from a rather slow start to minimize the gap between herself and her opponent to a couple of points, but the lead Bingjiao had established at the start proved to be a bit too much for the Indian to surmount on the day.

Bingjiao claimed 42 of the 74 points played as she registered a maximum streak of 5 consecutive points won twice in the fixture and converted 2 of her 4 game points to seize the victory.

News from the Indian men’s contingent at the Open wasn’t too positive either as B Sai Praneeth was shown the exit by Hans Kristian Solberg Vittinghus as the Dane stormed to a 21-16, 21-19 win over the Indian in a match that was over in 45 minutes.

The 36-year-old Vittinghus clinched 42 of the 77 points played as he wrapped up the match in straight forward fashion in the absence of a sterner challenge from the Indian.

The mixed doubles pairing of Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar had a poor outing as well, as they succumbed to the team from Hong Kong made up of Chang Tak Ching and NG Wing Yung.

The final result was far from flattering as the pair lost 12-21,11-21 in just over half an hour’s time to exit the tournament on opening day.

The Crasto-Bhatnagar pair seemed to be off on a good start as they lead marginally lead the team from Hong Kong in their opening game before falling prey to the comeback from the HK unit.

In the end, Chin-Yung pair took the win without a lot of fuss as they sailed into the second round with a comfortable win.

