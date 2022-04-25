Indore Students Build Low Budget Race Car

A team from a private college in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has been selected to take part in the Super Formula Car Racing championship going to be held in Noida from August 22. The car, which that was developed in Indore.

This car will be seen running on the tracks of the Buddh International Circuit in Noida at the Supra Sae India-2022 competition. Organised by the Society of Automotive Engineers and several automobile companies, the competition will see teams from more than 11 colleges in India including NITs and IITs.

The budget sanctioned for the car to be built was Rs 7 lakh but due to most of its parts and equipment being built in the college itself, the cost was brought down to Rs. 4.5 lakh.

The team is, however, facing funding issues after the trial run for the new changes to be implemented. The top speed of the car is going to be around 130-140 kilometers per hour. This has been made possible with the help of the KTM 390 engine that has been installed in the vehicle.

The team that is responsible for the manufacturing of the race car comprises 25 students, all from different batches and streams ranging from Computer Science to Civil to Mechanical Engineering.

Professor Sachin Balsara, Girish Thakar and Vinod Pare are the supervisors of the project. The team will go to Noida and take part in the competition that will be held from August 22 to August 26 this year. The car will be judged based on endurance test, technical inspection, acceleration test, team presentation, seedbed and autocross tests.

