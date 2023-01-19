Injured My Left Hip Flexor: Rafael Nadal Says Needs 6-8 Weeks to Fully Recover after Australian Open Shock

Rafael Nadal injured his left hip flexor during his loss at the Australian Open and could need about six to eight weeks to fully recover, his manager said Thursday.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had an MRI exam at a hospital in Melbourne under his doctor’s supervision on Thursday.

Nadal’s title defence ended bitterly on Wednesday as he slumped to a 6-4 6-4 7-5 defeat by Mackenzie McDonald, the latest chapter in a long history of fitness problems at Melbourne Park.

“I have carried out medical tests after the defeat yesterday. The MRI shows a grade 2 lesion in the Iliacus Psoas of his left leg. Now it’s sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks," Nadal tweeted.

Advertisement

Nadal was the defending champion and seeded No. 1 in Australia.

“He will be resting the next days once back in Spain and will start with anti-inflammatory physiotherapy," his team said in a statement.

“The normal time estimated for a complete recuperation is between six and eight weeks."

The 22-times Grand Slam champion arrived in Melbourne with only one win to his name since the U.S. Open after rib, abdomen and foot injuries kept him off court for much of last season after Wimbledon.

“I mean, hopefully it’s nothing too bad. In the end (it has) been three positive weeks in terms of practice," he told reporters after his defeat.

Advertisement

“So I really hope that (injury) doesn’t put me out of the court for a long time, because then it’s tough to make all the recovery again.

“It’s not only the recovery. It’s all the amount of work that you need to put together to come back at a decent level."

A six to eight week recuperation would allow Nadal to return well before the clay court season and the run-up to the defence of his French Open title in late May and early June.

Advertisement

The 36-year-old now will head home to Spain to rest.

Nadal has lost seven of his past nine matches, dating to a fourth-round defeat at the U.S. Open in September.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest Sports News here