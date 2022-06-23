International Olympic Day 2022: Remembering The Achievements of India's Greatest Olympians

INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC DAY 2022: Olympic Day is celebrated to mark the joy of sports, good health, and sportsmanship. June 23 invites people to make the world a better place through sport. This year’s International Olympic Day theme is ‘Together, For a Peaceful World.’ On social media, the World Olympic Day 2022 will be marked with hashtags #MoveForPeace and #OlympicDay.

Ahead of the special day, let’s recall India’s greatest Olympians who have made the country proud.

Major Dhyan Chand

Major Dhyan Chand got the opportunity to serve as the captain of the Indian hockey team at the Olympics. He won India three Olympic gold medals. Young athletes take inspiration from him, particularly in the skill of ball control. His birth anniversary, August 29, is celebrated in the country as the National Sports Day of India. The highest honour of sports in the country is named after him- Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Neeraj Chopra

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history by bagging India’s first-ever gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. His performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was remarkable and inspired many young athletes. In fact, recently he broke his own record with a stunning throw of 89.30 meters. Abhinav Bindra

Abhinav Bindra was the first Indian to make the country proud by winning an individual gold medal in 2008. The then 25-year-old bagged the title in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle shooting. He won a gold medal at the CWG in the 2002 edition in Manchester and silver in the individual event in Manchester. During the 2006 CWG in Melbourne, Bindra made India proud after bagging gold in the pairs event and a bronze in the singles. PV Sindhu

She is the first-ever Indian female athlete to win two Olympic medals. She won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics which was interestingly her debut in the event and a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Moreover, she is the first Indian badminton player to reach the Olympic finals. Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu stepped up her career as an Indian Olympian from the 2016 Rio Olympics. In the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Mirabai won a silver medal in the women’s 49 kg weightlifting competition. The Manipur athlete lifted a total weight of 202 kg and made the country proud. Mary Kom

Mary Kom is an inspiration for many young boxers. She qualified for the 2012 London Olympics women’s boxing event and made the country proud by winning the bronze medal in the Games.

There are many athletes who made the country proud with their achievements. These are just a few recent names of the great Olympians.

