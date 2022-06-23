International Olympic Day 2022: Theme, History, and Significance

INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC DAY 2022: June 23 is celebrated as International Olympic Day across the globe. The day is primarily celebrated to commemorate the birth of modern Olympic games. The day is also observed to celebrate the health and harmony aspect associated with sports. The day marks the foundation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

International Olympic Day: History

At the 41st session of the International Olympic Committee in Stockholm, a member of the IOC named Doctor Gruss, submitted a report suggesting the celebration of Olympic Day. The idea propagating the event was to increase awareness and participation in the international games.

Submitted in 1947, the report was discussed and the suggestions were finally implemented in 1948 at the 42nd IOC session in St Moritz. The day was decided as June 23 to commemorate the founding of the International Olympic Committee at Sorbonne, Paris in 1894. Under the leadership of Sigfrid Edstrom, who was the president of the IOC at that time, the first International Olympic Day was celebrated on June 23, 1948.

International Olympic Day: Significance

The day is observed to motivate and encourage people to participate in the Olympic games and spread awareness about the various sporting events . It focuses and highlights the three values of Olympics – Excellence, Respect, and Friendship – and guides people to imbibe these values in their everyday lives.

Multiple activities are organised by the National and the International Olympic Committee to observe the day. Celebrated across 150 countries, the International Olympic Day witnesses the Olympic Day runs. Other sporting events and competitions are held in schools and other institutions to mark the event.

International Olympic Day 2022: Theme

This year, the theme for the International Olympic Day is “Together For A Peaceful World." The theme represents the ability of sports to bring the world together and dimmish the differences.

