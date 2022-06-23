International Olympic Day 2022: Inspirational Quotes by Famous Sports Personalities to Get You Going

INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC DAY 2022: The Olympic Games, which feature summer and winter sports competitions, are held every four years and attract thousands of athletes from all over the world.

Every year on June 23, International Olympic Day (or World Olympic Day) is observed around the world to highlight the importance of sports and games in our lives. In 1947, Doctor Gruss, a Czech member of the International Olympic Committee, proposed the notion of a World Olympic Day. The day was commemorated a year later as the beginning of the modern Olympic Games.

Advertisement

The basic aim of the day is to encourage the participation of everyone, regardless of caste creed or gender, to participate in physical exercise and sports. In a way, the day is dedicated to the countless sportsmen and athletes from around the world who have made a name for themselves. Many of them have done their country proud by representing their nation in the sport they excel in and people look up to them and idolize them.

If you are looking for some motivation to start training in the sport of your choice, these inspirational quotes from your role models can help you.

“I hated every minute of training, but I said ‘Don’t quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion"- Mohammad Ali “Obstacles don’t have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don’t turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it, or work around it. – Michael Jordan “Remember this. Hold on to this. This is the only perfection there is the perfection of helping others. This is the only thing we can do that has any lasting meaning. This is why we’re here" – Andre Agassi “Persistence can change failure into extraordinary achievement" – Matt Biondi “Never buy gold, simply earn it"- Mary Kom “People throw stones at you and you convert them into milestones"- Sachin Tendulkar “The glory is being happy. The glory is not winning here or winning there. The glory is enjoying practicing every day, trying to be a better player than before"- Rafael Nadal “If you want to be the best, you have to do things that other people are not willing to do"- Michael Phelps “Training gives us an outlet for suppressed energies created by stress and thus tones the spirit just as exercise conditions the body"- Arnold Schwarzenegger “You got to try and reach for the stars or try and achieve the unreachable"- Cathy Freeman

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.