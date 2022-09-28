INTERVIEW: 'We Want to Make it Easier to be a Fan', Say the Men Behind the New NBA Application

The NBA has discovered the treasures available to those ambitious enough to go global and their one-of-a-kind application developed with user access at the centre of its belief.

With a modern interface, the integration of NFT technology and the new age takes on old-time favourite streaming content the NBA is attempting to bring a multitude of experiences under one umbrella targeted toward the ‘global’ fan.

With multiple applications seemingly trying to capture the primus locus role of serving as the gold standard in what they do, the NBA has relaunched a new product equipped to satisfy user cravings.

“We aspire to be the hub for all things basketball and to have broad and deep coverage of everything happening on the court and off it," starts Andrew Yaffe, who heads the department responsible for all video, document and editorial content produced and distributed by the NBA.

“What makes us unique is our access, being able to take the fans not just on-court but also behind the scenes. In the locker room with their teams, we provide unparalleled access to our players and our game."

“The NBA sets at the very centre of our unique ecosystem of our partners and the media and the sponsors and the content. We think we can bring a lot of that ecosystem and use ourselves as the central hub," continued Yaffe, who oversees all non-live game content on the NBA’s properties.

“We won’t just have the contents from the NBA. But also content from our partners such as Turner, Bleacher Report, and several others in addition to our broadcast partners and youtube creators."

“The access that we can provide creates a uniquely global appeal to cover basketball like no one ever has."

The NBA has cultivated a niche following in regions global and desired to cater to their requirements as head of product and platform of director-of-consumer offerings Chad Evans explains.

“One of the things we were focused on is how do we make it accessible and consumable in a lot of different formats."

“We spent a lot of time on this observing social media and other sources internationally where we have had incredible success in expanding to the global audience," says the man responsible for the build, design and analytical parts of the platform, Evans.

“We try to bring the best principles and practices from such sources and integrate them into our platform."

“We are trying to use the latest technology to enhance the fan experience through the application in creating the service layer to power the content experiences."

The attempt of the application to form a supplementary bond with traditional broadcasting modules and streaming technologies is aimed at making the game more accessible to fans watching worldwide.

“Many traditional delivery systems are some of our key partners and we work closely with them to make the game accessible to as many people as possible. The streaming platform is to reach the fans in the digital environment, to be able to use the benefits of digital tech. Be it data overlay or alternate angles, reducing latency to make the experience on par with terrestrial or cable-based systems," elucidates Evans.

“We are excited about the ability of data analysis to understand behaviour to create a complimentary experience for the fans in the digital ecosystem."

With digital tokens touted as the future, modern modules have a need to be future-proof with respect to the ever-expanding world of tech. And as Evans mentions, the application is built with an eye on the times to come.

“NBA took a leadership position in the Web 3 NFT Space in our partnership with Dapper labs and the launch of Top shot, so that is an area of exploration for us, we also launched an NFT project last year called ‘The Association‘ which had NFTs that dynamically shifted based on player performance so we are very excited about the opportunity and Web3 community and using those core blockchain-based technology to offer great experiences for our fans."

“One of the goals of rebuilding our products was to enable us to take on the next frontier of technology, be it NFTs or whatever might come after that, we think we are well suited to build those into our digital ecosystem," added Yaffe.

The availability of cellular devices and mobile smartphones has created an ecosystem in which a large portion of the users are ‘phone-stuck’. And in light of the necessity to reach a large thriving demographic, it becomes important to be able to keep up with their oscillating fancies.

“We see a lot of mobile consumption of the NBA and we have noted the growth over the years in mobile and digital consumption. It is a sign that our fans enjoy that medium of consumption," says Yaffe.

“We want to make it easier to be a fan. And so if that’s how our fans want to enjoy their content we want to make sure they are having the best possible experience on the platform."

“The vertical video formats are well suited and optimised for users on phone, which has become a primary method for fans across the world to interact with the NBA," added Evans.

“I think this will be prominent in markets where the game may not be as accessible based on time-zone, the highlight and recap experience on the product is going to be fresh with different recaps including in-progress and aftergames."

Privacy is one of the most prominent aspects of discussion in relation to the technology boom and user personalisation needs to toe a fine line as Evans explains before signing off.

“We use AI and ML personalisation working with Microsoft."

“There are multiple signals to understand fans and demographics is one of them. We also look at the behaviour and how they use the product as ensuring user privacy is important to us. We want to understand how they relate to us as fans and how they interact with us," continued Evans.

“Tastes of fans might vary from deep immersion in stats to digests about lifestyle and the culture of the NBA."

