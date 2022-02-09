IOA Chief Narinder Batra Files Police Complaint For Someone "Impersonating" Him

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra has field a complaint to the police stating that somebody is “impersonating" him and “sending emails".

“…a person is impersonating me as president, Indian Olympic Association and sending emails. Accordingly, your attention is drawn to the attached emails which has been sent by the offender, im[personating the undersigned," Batra wrote in the complaint.

“Would be grateful if this issue be investigated and be taken to a logical conclusion," he said in the complaint addressed to Delhi Commissioner of Police for Cyber Cell at Dwarka.

He, however, did not specify the emails that were sent in his name.

Batra is also president of International Hockey Federation and member of International Olympic Committee.

He was elected as IOA chief in 2017.

