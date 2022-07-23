The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat State Government and the Gujarat Olympic Association (GOA) for the joint conduct of the 36th National Games, Gujarat 2022 on Friday. A logo depicting two of the state’s enduring and proud symbols, the Statue of Unity of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the Gir Asiatic Lion, was also launched on the occasion.

Among the dignitaries present beside Mr. Anil Khanna, Acting President, IOA and Mr. Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, IOA, were Shri. Bhupendrabhai Patel, Hon. Chief Minister, Gujarat, Shri. Harsh Sanghvi, Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs & Cultural Activities, Govt. of Gujarat and Mr. Devendrasingh Solanki, President, GOA.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Mehta said, “As the apex body of the Olympic movement in India, it was imperative upon us to extend all possible support to the Gujarat Government and Olympic Association. They have shown immense courage and determination to conduct a Games of this scale with a three-month lead time, which is unprecedented in the history of multi-sport events. However, given their enthusiasm and efficiency, our expertise and smooth coordination a sense of camaraderie prevailing among all key stakeholders , we are confident that the best ever National Games, in line with the vision of our Hon. Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi, will be delivered."

The 36th National Games, Gujarat 2022 is scheduled between September 27- October 10 in six cities of Gujarat with all the 28 states and eight Union Territories are set to participate. There will be a total of 36 sports on the roster.

