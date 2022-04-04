IPL 2022: For Telugu Presenter Vindhya Vishaka, Orange is the ‘Colour of Season’

Vindhya Vishaka, the Telugu sports presenter, was all set to host IPL 2021 from the studios in Mumbai. The cash-rich tournament was postponed when the virus breached the bio-bubble.

However, this year the young sports presenter is back and all set to deliver some thrilling commentary in Telugu to the cricket fans throughout IPL 2022. Recently, the anchor shared some beautiful pictures on her social media and we can’t help but admire her even more.

Vindhya shared a set of pictures from her recent photoshoot. In the pictures, the presenter is seen clad in an orange top with frilled sleeves paired with a classic pair of black pants which has a very interesting flower cut-out at the bottom. She paired her outfit with a pair of orange pumps. Dubbing the shade as the “colour of the season", the anchor swiftly showed her support to one of the IPL teams Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Keeping her makeup minimal, she opted for a foxy eye look, with mascara-laden eyes. She went minimal on the eyeliner and kept the palette of her eye shadow nude. The pink-tinted pout was the cherry on the top. Pulling her hair back in a messy ponytail, she perfectly complemented her attire with teardrop-shaped hoops.

Meanwhile, Vindhya holds the distinction of being the first woman to present the IPL in Telugu. She began her career as a newsreader with HMTV in 2011 and went on to join Star Maa Music as a VJ in 2013 where she presented a popular morning live show called ‘Chai Biscuit.’ Vindhya even anchored a comedy show called ‘Family Circus’ on Zee Telugu in 2014. She presented another comedy show, ‘Hungama,’ on ETV Plus from 2016 to 2017.

She entered the Star Sports Network as a sports presenter in 2017 and has presented high-profile tournaments such as the Pro Kabaddi League, Indian Premier League, and ICC Cricket World Cup.

