If 2021 saw us taking our first guarded steps into a post-pandemic era, 2022 marked the year we bounced back stronger in many ways. In this journey, Search helped people find a world of information – be it questions on everyday interests, new passions, or more intricate topics. As the year comes to a close, it’s time to look back at the year’s standout moments that had people searching, wondering, and celebrating across a broad range of topics – with the Year in Search 2022 recap in India.

Sports highlights

Our passion for sport reached new heights this year in Search. While the Indian Premier League led the pack of trending searches in India, queries for the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup reached an all-time high.

India also dominated sports trends worldwide, securing all top 5 slots in our global trending matches list.

Football saw similar excitement, with searches for the ongoing FIFA World Cup as well peaking this year and making it to the top trending searches, along with the Indian Super League.

On the sporting events list, women’s sports moments also shone brightly – besides marking many firsts at the Commonwealth Games, including the historic win by the Indian women’s lawn bowls team that emerged as one of the top queries around this moment - the Women’s Cricket World Cup marked its debut on the top trending Searches for sporting events.

Kabaddi and Tennis rounded up the trending sports events list with Pro Kabaddi League, Australian Open, and Wimbledon.

Check out the below lists for a breakdown of trending sports events, matches, and personalities in sports this year.

India - Sports Events" width="1080" height="1080" /> Top Searches in India - Sports Events

