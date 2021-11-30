Is PV Sindhu A Complete Player - A Critical Analysis

All of a sudden PV Sindhu is looking very pedestrian. Very ordinary. Especially after the losses against Akane Yamaguchi and Ratchanok Intathon in recent weeks.

At the Indonesian Masters, the diminutive Japanese, who seems to be powered by a nuclear reactor, in the semifinal at exotic Bali decimated Sindhu in a one-sided affair, in just 32 minutes of total domination. Sindhu who must know the game of Yamaguchi by heart, having played her 19 times before and actually led 12-7 in head to head encounters, was totally listless not knowing what was happening.

The Japanese trapped her in the typical classic pinzer movement, pushing the tall Indian ace in deep backbreaking tosses and then pulling her to the net with very sharp drop shots which ensured Sindhu was totally stretched. If the return was a deep lift from Sindhu then the Japanese would toss again. But the moment the lift was about till mid-court, Yamaguchi would play deceptive half-court smashes which were really controlled. Sindhu just could not get into a rhythm.

In fact, another player whose game Sindhu should know by heart now having played her ‘umpteen’ times is Ratchanok Intanon the former world champion from Thailand. Sindhu ran into the short Thai ace at the Indonesian Open last week. Intanon not only returns everything thrown at her but can rustle up some scorching, well-timed smashes to rattle opponents whenever she gets s chance. Sindhu in fact started well, pocketing the first game 21-15, but lost the plot early in the second game allowing Intanon to take early leads and cruise to a comfortable 21-9 win. The decider saw Intanon again holding leads, playing long rallies and not allowing Sindhu to attack which frustrated the Indian champion. Intanon who was coming out of an injury won the decider 21-15.

Gone are the days seemingly when Sindhu walked tall in the court, her aggressive hard-hitting game good enough to demolish any opponent.

The tall Indian ace reminded me of young Venus Williams. Same on-court presence and positive demeanour. Controlled aggression and with strong, broad shoulders to unleash tormenting smashes and long legs providing the momentum to cover the court without any problem.

Remember her world championships finals against Nozomi Okuhara when in devastating fashion Sindhu decimated her in one of the most one-sided matches seen at this level if we see that both players were ranked in BWF top 5 rankings at that time. Sindhu was too fast and too precise and too hard on her smashes which also saw great variation. Okuhara was always struggling to hit meaningful strokes but was always a step slower.

The total control at the net was her tactic and she was really successful. But what caught the eye was her lightning tap shots in anything remotely high near the net. These taps came off a long jump type movement that was great to watch. The Japanese just succumbed to this furious onslaught from all angles.

But sadly this happened in the past.

Today she is looking vulnerable and not as confident as before. At least as far as tournaments this year seen so far, we have observed this trait.

So what are the weaknesses and shortcomings in her game? Mind you she had a remarkable run for many years, winning big titles with effortless ease. The stoppage due to the pandemic last year and part of this year has surely affected her training, like everyone else. At peak of her form till 2018-2019, she was devastating having the measure of every opponent. Be it Carolina Marin or the highly deceptive Tai Tzu Ying, who has tormented the Indian last year onwards with her highly deceptive strokes.

So what has to be done about these vulnerabilities to ensure she retains her world championships title at the forthcoming world championships in Spain. So here I am ready to put my foot in my mouth at the risk of sounding pompous, I will give some suggestions. After all who am I to suggest anything to a reigning world champion. A shuttler who has had a glittering career rarely seen. Five medals in world championships including the gold, three medals in CWG including individual gold, and a silver and bronze in Asian games, an Olympic silver.

But having played for India for long 16 years and being a national coach for five years, I dare to take the risk, hoping my suggestions are taken with a sporting spirit. A tall player like Sindhu will always be vulnerable to strokes coming fast into her body. The longer arms take a fraction of a second longer to get behind the shuttle. But with a longer reach, tall players will play better strokes when the shuttle is coming around them as they can reach outward.

Shorter players similarly will play body shots and net shots better. They will not be as cramped for space. So Sindhu will be always vulnerable to fast-hitting and fast-moving players like Caroline Marin who also plays fast cross-court strokes in the net. And deceptive stroke players like Tai will always create problems for the Indian shuttling queen as they will always wrong foot the tall Indian.

The centre of gravity for shorter players is low and grounded. Their body is more balanced. Tall players lose balance faster and take time to adjust. So deception and body line strokes consistently played, will Cause problems for Sindhu. There is another aspect which I must share with the readers. Seen recently when she lost to Yamaguchi and early on in the tour she lost to Korean teenager An Se Young 11-21, 13-21 in the Denmark Open. Young literally ran Sindhu ragged on the court. All she did was play a fast defensive game returning everything that Sindhu could throw at her. Sindhu just got frustrated and bowed out fast.

This is another area that has become her bugbear. What can she do to overcome these three problems? Since I have listed the problems, I must also try to hint at solutions. She must do lots of wall practice, something her Korean coach will know at first hand as they pioneered this. Your reflexes improve and you learn how to play with controlled drive shots. Playing lots of defensive rallies in doubles will again help her a lot. In doubles, the shuttle comes at you at a really fast pace and the trajectory is low. She can also practice lots of body line defence against two hard-hitting players, one at the baseline and the other near the net. Here, the two in tandem will repeatedly hit her body while she tries to blunt the attack by countering the smashes by parallel net returns.

All above can help her in the body line attack of the opponent. Lots of fast-paced rally practice will get her over the recently seen vulnerability in long elongated rallies. A good amount of court coverage training like shuttle runs and shadow movements, badminton specific exercises will help her in breathing as well as playing longer fast-paced rallies. She can take the battle to the opponent. Lastly, how will she play against fast-paced deceptive players like Tai Tzu Ying? Well, no answers here except sparring with shuttlers who play such strokes. Who can catch her on the wrong foot time and again? As important here is also the fact that Sindhu has to develop her own deception. Here if she wants, and I say this with all humility, she should approach the master of deception, the legendry Prakash Padukone himself to help her out. I am sure that Boss will agree.

Sindhu will be getting some rest where she can reflect on her performance these last few weeks and whether she can find solutions to the problems she is facing. She is now getting ready for the lucrative world tour finals and within a week of that, she will defend her crown at the world championship. She has to buckle up and bring out the magic she is capable of. We have seen it in the past and indeed it will be nice to see her playing the fearless, flamboyant badminton she is known for.

Luck is favouring the shuttling queen from India as she gets a very favourable draw in the world tour finals starting December 1. With no Tai Tze Ying or Intathon in the event, Sindhu can heave a sigh of relief. And furthermore, the two players who had destroyed her in these past weeks, Yamaguchi and Ahn Se Young, are in the other group. In her group, Sindhu will have to play Pornpawee Chochuwong, of Thailand, Line Christophersen of Denmark and Yvonne li. All whom Sindhu has defeated before with no major issues. Sindhu has every chance to lead the group. Of course, she may have to play both Young and Yamaguchi but that will be in the semifinals, and not before. Enough time to dig herself and get into a positive winning mode. A great chance to get back into the winning spree and go for broke.

These are my observations and solutions. A humble submission that can help her in my opinion to rescale the heights she can and must reach to help Indian badminton.

