Ishwar Tiwari to Represent India at The Red Bull BC

Dance is a way to relieve stress and share happiness and we all know that Dance has been of great importance in Indian culture since ancient times. The art of dance was particularly developed during the period of all the gods and goddesses or later in the era of kings and maharajas. For development, this art has been given the required support by the kings and local people which are known as Rajsraya and Lokashray. With passing times, various forms of dance emerged in the modern period. Due to this dance took its roots in films, western music, TV channels, and dance competitions.

This has been the reason that the dance became popular in India. In modern times, there is a big craze of modern dance, especially among the youth. Due to this many people have come to make a career in this field and many people are seen struggling. But a few of them become successful. One of them is Ishwar Tiwari, a 24-year-old young Mumbaikar who is a successful break dancer in the dance field. He has achieved this position with a lot of hard work. Now he will represent India in the Jagtik Pratigeet of dance.

How did his journey begin?

Success is guaranteed by determination, perseverance and hard work. This is what Ishwar’s journey so far says. He didn’t get disappointed despite facing many ups and downs in his life. It happened when he was in the 7th standard, he fell in love with break dance. In 2005, he saw a video of an international breakdance competition which made him start practising. In Mumbai, whether it is Shivaji Park, Baga beach, or the dance studio wherever he got the opportunity, Ishwar used to practice breakdancing.

Ishwar got his first big break in 2017 almost after 12 years of practising. He went to South Korea to participate in some competitions since then he has won break dance competitions in many countries. In the year 2005, he started practising for the competition after watching the video of the competition. Eshwar will participate in ‘The Red Bull BC’ in New York this year as he has already entered the world final. He got a wild card entry. Interestingly, Ishwar is the first Indian to enter this competition.

“My father passed away in 2020. It was a very bad year for me. That experience gave me some realisations and I have accepted the responsibility of my family. I want to grow big. It was God’s will that I want to set my example in front of everyone". Ishwar says.

Ishwar took part in the tournament held in South Korea after the lockdown this year. Now he is preparing for the New York tournament. He is well acquainted with the fact that there will be many tough challenges to face in this tournament and in the future. Those who have seen his struggle so far are sure that he will meet this challenge successfully.

