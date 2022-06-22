ISL: Bengaluru FC Sign Spanish Midfielder Javier Hernandez

Bengaluru: Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC on Wednesday announced the signing of Spanish midfielder Javi Hernandez on a two-year-deal, ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Blues confirmed the signing of Hernandez via their social media handles.

“Hola Javi! Spanish attacker @javih89 has put pen to paper on a two-year-deal with the Blues," said Bengaluru FC in a tweet.

The 33-year-old has represented ATK, ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC in the Indian Super League in recent seasons and is a product of the Real Madrid Castilla. Before making the switch to India in 2019, Hernandez turned out for clubs in Spain, Sweden, Romania, Poland and Azerbaijan.

“I am delighted to join Bengaluru FC. I wanted to stay in the Indian Super League, and for me, Bengaluru FC is one of the best places to be. I’m looking forward to the new season, meeting my new teammates and staff and towards helping the team achieve its objectives," said Javi, after completing the formalities on his deal.

Hernandez began his youth career with local side CDF Pizarrales, before moving to UD Salamanca in 2002 and then the Real Madrid Youth Academy at the age of 16, in 2005. He made his senior debut with the Real Madrid Castilla in Segunda Divisi�n B, before stints in Halmstad, Salamanca, CD Ourense, and Burgos CF.

“I am aware that over the last two seasons, the club has not been able to reach the levels it aims to. I am motivated to give my best in every training session and every match, to help this team achieve its targets and that is to be among the best in the country. I believe this club and its fans deserve that," the Spaniard said.

Javi moved to Romania with Poli Timi?oara in 2015, followed by stints in Poland with Gornik Leczna and Azerbaijan with Gabala. After a two-year return to Poland with Krakow-based club MKS Cracovia, the Spaniard crossed shores to India, signing with ATK in 2019.

His arrival led ATK to their third championship win, and he scored two goals in the final against Chennaiyin FC. Hernandez stood out in the midfield for ATK that season, he scored 5 goals and made five assists in twenty matches.

The Spanish midfielder, who played 19 out of 20 games for Odisha FC in the League last term, scored six times for the Juggernauts, and registered five assists through the course of the season.

