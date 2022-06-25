Home » News » Sports » 'Isn't What I Was Hoping' - Madison Keys Out of Wimbledon with Abdominal Injury

'Isn't What I Was Hoping' - Madison Keys Out of Wimbledon with Abdominal Injury

Tennis star Madison Keys (Twitter)
Tennis star Madison Keys (Twitter)

Madison Keys pulled out of Wimbledon with abdominal injury and will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Coco Vandeweghe

Advertisement
AFP
London // Updated: June 25, 2022, 18:47 IST

American 19th seed Madison Keys pulled out of Wimbledon on Saturday after suffering an abdominal injury.

ALSO READ | Wimbledon Favourite Iga Swiatek Says Still Figuring Out Grass

Keys, a quarter-finalist at the All England Club in 2015, has been replaced in the draw by lucky loser Coco Vandeweghe.

RELATED NEWS

“This isn’t what I was hoping to say a few days before @Wimbledon, but unfortunately I have to withdraw due to an abdominal injury," tweeted 27-year-old Keys.

Advertisement

“I’m so disappointed, but my health comes first and my body needs time to get back to 100%. Lots of love London fans. See you next year."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on

first published: June 25, 2022, 18:32 IST