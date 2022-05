ISSF Junior World Cup: Indian Trap Teams Pick Two More Silver Medals at Suhl

India’s men’s and women’s Trap teams picked up two more silver medals, to help consolidate their lead at the top of the medal table of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany on Saturday.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Presently India is well clear of the field with eight gold and eight silver medals to their name, while Australia and USA lie in joint second place with one medal of each colour.

First, it was the Women’s Trap trio of Preeti Rajak, Sabeera Haris and Bhavya Tripathi who went down 2-6 to the Italian women’s team. Then Shardul Vihaan, Arya Vansh Tyagi and Vivaan Kapoor lost their gold medal encounter against the United States by a narrower margin of 4-6.

Advertisement

These were India’s first two medals in the Shotgun discipline at the Junior World Cup.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.