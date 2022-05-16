ISSF Junior World Cup: Sift Kaur Samra Makes it 10 Gold Medals for India at Suhl

Sift Kaur Samra won the Women’s 50M Rifle 3 Positions (3P) gold late on Sunday evening, to make it 10 gold medals for India at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

Indian shooters continued to pick up more medals on Monday as the Men’s 3P team won silver and Anish and Vijayveer Sidhu won silver and bronze respectively in the Men’s 25M Rapid Fire Pistol, with the Women’s 3P team also set to fight for bronze later on Monday.

India now has 12 silver and three bronze medals in addition to the 10 gold for a total of 25 medals from the world’s premier Junior Shooting Championship and sit pretty at the top with the second-placed Italians way behind with four gold and three bronze medals.

Sift Kaur Samra on Sunday beat Norway’s Julie Johannessen 17-9 in the gold medal encounter to take India’s gold tally to double digits. Ashi Chouksey of India also won bronze in the event.

On Monday, it was the Men’s 3P team who first got India on board, going down 12-16 to Italy. Shivam Dabas, who also won an individual silver in the event, Pankaj Mukheja, and Avinash Yadav first topped qualification with a combined effort of 1315 and then were second in the elimination round to the Italians themselves, to set up the gold medal clash.

Then in the Men’s Rapid Fire Pistol, Anish and Vijayveer made the four-man medal round, but it was France’s Yan Chesnel, who picked up gold with 32 hits in the final. Anish, despite finishing well, shot 28 to settle for silver. Vijayveer finished with 18, ahead of Germany’s Markus Lehner who was fourth with 10.

