ISSF Junior World Cup: Skeet Women Win Team Bronze as India Finish on Top at Suhl

The Indian women’s Skeet team comprising Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore, and Areeba Khan blanked Germany 6-0 to win bronze late on Wednesday, at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

This was only India’s third medal in the Shotgun discipline.

On the final day of competitions on Thursday, India did pick up a medal through Sift Kaur Samra and Surya Pratap Singh when they came second to Poland in the 50m Rifle Prone Mixed Team competition. The Polish pair won a tight contest 17-15 in the end.

Indian shooters in the Skeet Mixed Team competition, the final event on the schedule, bowed out in qualification with Abhay Singh Sekhon and Areeba Khan finishing seventh with a combined effort of 134/150. The second Indian pair in the competition, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Darshna Rathore finished further back in 10th with a score of 132.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, India had also added a gold and silver in the 25m Rapid Fire Mixed Team competition after Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Vijayveer Sidhu won 17-9 over Anish and Tejaswani in an All-India final.

In the end, table-topper India’s medal tally stood at 13 gold, 15 silver, and five bronze for a total of 33 medals from the premiere World Shooting competition for Juniors.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.