ISSF World Cup: Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil Makes it Through Qualification at Baku

India’s Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil carried forward his good form from the recently concluded Junior World Cup to make it through to the last eight stage of the Men’s 10m Air Rifle on competition day one of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The final stages are set for Sunday. India has fielded a 12-member Rifle-only squad in this World Cup.

Rudrankksh, who emerged triumphant in the same event at the Junior World Cup held three weeks back, shot 628.8 to finish fourth in the 78-strong qualification field. Lazar Kovacevic of Serbia topped the field with a 630.6 after 60-qualifying shots.

Among the other Indians in the field, Deepak Kumar shot 626.8 to finish 15th, Paarth Makhija shot 624.7 for a 26th place finish while Deaflympics champion Dhanush Srikanth ended 35th after having shot a score of 623.8.

Meanwhile, in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle, Elavenil Valarivan was India’s best finisher with 629.1, followed by Shreya Agrawal with 627.0 and Ramita with 626.2. None of the women made it to the next stage.

