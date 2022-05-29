It's War! Thang-Ta Fighters to Fire Up Khelo India Youth Games

Close your eyes, concentrate, flex your muscles and prepare to attack.

As a warrior, you will also need steely calm and deadly precision to win your combat. To vanquish your enemy, however, you will only have the Thang (sword) and Ta (spear) to rely on.

The Manipuri martial art of Thang-Ta, which will be showcased at the Khelo India Youth Games 2021, is not just about fighting. Artistes are trained in swordfight and sharit-sharak (unarmed combat). Their holistic development is ensured through sajen kanglon (physical exercise), thengouron (spiritual arts), ningsha kanglon (breathing exercise), layeng kanglon (natural medicinal education) and hirikonba (meditation).

Advertisement

Elaborating on introducing the sport on such a big platform, Huidrom Premkumar Singh, who will manage and oversee Thang-Ta contests from June 4 to June 6, revealed that there would be close to 140 boys and girls in the fray. Most are from Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Though not much is known about this art form, its origins are believed to date back to 1404-1432 AD, when, according to the Thang-Ta Federation of India, a king named Punshiba set up a military department called Shingchep Meira Haijouroi. By 1709-1748 AD, this defence system was strengthened by King Pamheiba and every male over the age of 16 years was ordered to serve the state voluntarily for a fixed number of days in a year and train in martial arts.

The men had to be adept in the art of war as attacks from neighbours increased. “We share borders with Burma (now Myanmar) and invasions from surrounding states were frequent too," Singh pointed out. Tribal clans such as the Mangang, Luwant, Khuman, Angom, Khaba-Nganba, Moirang and Sarang Leishang Them in Manipur valley also often fought among themselves, underscoring the need for strong defence measures in all the villages.