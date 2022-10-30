JAI vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday's PKL 2022-23 match, October 30, Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune 7:30 pm IST

JAI vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s PKL 2022-23 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls: Jaipur Pink Panthers, the winners of the inaugural edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, will be aiming to get back on the winning track when they will be in action on Monday. In their next Pro Kabaddi League match, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on a buoyant Bengaluru Bulls side. The Pro Kabaddi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls will take place at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

The two teams had last played against each other back in February this year and Bengaluru Bulls had won the clash by a convincing margin of 45-37.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will come into the fixture after suffering back-to-back defeats in their last two encounters. Jaipur Pink Panthers had failed to kick off the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League on a promising note after enduring a heart-breaking 32-34 defeat against UP Yoddhas, in their opening match. However, Sanjeev Baliyan’s men scripted a superb comeback and won five games on the trot to secure their spot in the top-three.

With 26 points in their kitty, Jaipur Pink Panthers currently find themselves at the third spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Ahead of Sunday’s Pro Kabaddi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls; here is everything you need to know:

JAI vs BLR Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match.

JAI vs BLR Live Streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

JAI vs BLR Match Details

The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune on Sunday, October 30, at 7:30 pm IST.

JAI vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bharat

Vice-Captain: Ankush

Suggested Playing XI for JAI vs BLR Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Saurabh Nandal, Sunil Kumar, Ankush

All-rounders: Neeraj Narwal

Raiders: Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Rahul Chaudhari

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Possible Starting line-up:

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Bhavani Rajput, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith, Sahul Kumar, Ankush

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Starting Line-up: Vikash Kandola, Rajnesh, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

